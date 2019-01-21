'All our electricity comes from the River Boyne': Irish companies get honest about their eco-journeys

FROM SAVING THE ecosystems of honey bees, to their factories using electricity from local rivers, these Irish companies are concerned for the future of the environment.

One business owner told us about how wanting to save the bees led to a new business selling beeswax candles and honey.

Ailbhe Gerrard of Brookfield Farms set up a bee sanctuary to help bring back wildlife to her farmland and says its vital that “we farm in a way that isn’t just sustainable [but] that’s actually regenerative.”

We spoke to Gerrard and two other companies that are trying to create a sustainable and environmental friendly product range at the Showcase international trade fair at the RDS this week.