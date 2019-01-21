This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 21 January, 2019
'All our electricity comes from the River Boyne': Irish companies get honest about their eco-journeys

The companies were presenting at the Showcase international trade fair that looks at products made and designed in Ireland.

By Andrew Roberts Monday 21 Jan 2019, 8:00 PM
10 minutes ago 339 Views No Comments
FROM SAVING THE ecosystems of honey bees, to their factories using electricity from local rivers, these Irish companies are concerned for the future of the environment.

One business owner told us about how wanting to save the bees led to a new business selling beeswax candles and honey.

Ailbhe Gerrard of Brookfield Farms set up a bee sanctuary to help bring back wildlife to her farmland and says its vital that “we farm in a way that isn’t just sustainable [but] that’s actually regenerative.”

We spoke to Gerrard and two other companies that are trying to create a sustainable and environmental friendly product range at the Showcase international trade fair at the RDS this week.

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

