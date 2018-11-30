This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 30 November, 2018
Mild and showery: Here's the forecast for the weekend

Ireland’s going to be hit with a bit of everything this weekend: from sunny spells to a touch of frost.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 30 Nov 2018, 9:05 AM
1 hour ago 4,840 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4368423
Image: Shutterstock/LDprod
Image: Shutterstock/LDprod

SO AFTER WEATHER warnings, torrential downpours, and unseasonably mild weather, what can we expect from the weather this weekend?

Met Éireann says that today will be cool and bright with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, especially in western and northern areas and possibly a few of hail.

Showers will be more isolated in southern and eastern parts but still a few heavy ones. Showers will die away later in the day.

Tonight, it will be cold in northern counties with some frost, and cool early in the night elsewhere also, but rain and occasional fog spreading northwards and turning less cold.

Overnight lows will range from about 1 degree in some northern parts to 6 or 7 degrees  in parts of the southwest.

The rain will clear from southern and western areas around dawn but some mist or fog developing.

Tomorrow, the rain will clear from some northern and eastern areas and the rest of the day will be bright and cool with a mix of cloud and sunny breaks and just a few well scattered showers but most areas dry.

Sunday, will be mostly cloudy, with showery rain during the morning as well as dry periods. More persistent rain will develop during the afternoon, with heavy falls in parts of the west and north.

“Highs of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius, highest in the south in mostly moderate southwest breezes fresh and gusty near the south and southwest coasts,” according to Met Éireann.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

