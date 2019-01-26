This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Too visually impaired to drive but not impaired enough for free travel? Minister urged to step in on scheme

The National Council for the Blind has asked Regina Doherty to allow the 700 people affected to avail of the free travel scheme.

By Sean Murray Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 8:30 AM
13 minutes ago 796 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4454561
Image: Shutterstock/KG Design
Image: Shutterstock/KG Design

THE NATIONAL COUNCIL for the Blind has written to Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty, asking her to allow a cohort of visually impaired people to be deemed eligible for the free travel pass.

To be eligible for a travel pass – which means you can travel on train, bus and Luas services – you must be in receipt of a blind person’s pension, or be blind/severely visually impaired and satisfy the medical conditions for a blind pension.

And, according to the Road Safety Authority, driving is a “highly visual task” and thus it is thus appropriate to screen people to “prevent people with serious impairment in their central vision from driving”.

However, there are around 700 people who “fall between two stools” in that they do not fulfil the requirements for a travel pass but are also not deemed to have adequate vision to be able to get a drivers’ licence, according to the National Council for the Blind.

Its head of policy, advocacy and campaigns Kevin Kelly told TheJournal.ie: “To qualify for blind registration and eligibility for free travel, best corrected vision must be equal to or less than 6/60 in better eye or field of vision must be limited to the extent that widest diameter of vision subtends an angle not greater than 20°.

People whose vision does not meet the above qualifying criteria for registration as blind and do not meet the qualifying criteria for driving a car are missing out. They cannot drive but they cannot avail of the free travel scheme.

He said that the free travel scheme is a vital means of supporting of independent travel and living for people who are blind and visually impaired.

The scheme is “something that is hugely valued” by those who can avail of it, Kelly said. 

“One of the main impacts of blindness and vision impairment is lack of capacity to drive a car and therefore public transport is the only means of independent travel for school, college, work, leisure activities for people who are blind and vision impaired,” he said.

The NCBI wrote to Minister Regina Doherty late last year, urging her to allow the roughly 700 people registered with the charity that this affects.

In response to a request from TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for the department reiterated the requirements both for driving and for the free travel pass. 

“Any decision to extend the qualifying criteria for the free travel scheme could only be considered in a budgetary context,” the spokesperson added. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    174,106  70
    2
    		Wind warning issued for 13 counties
    61,527  39
    3
    		Here's what the new Clerys Quarter will look like
    39,055  21
    Fora
    1
    		'An appearance on Dragons' Den tripled our sales. When they re-aired the show, it happened again'
    2,675  0
    2
    		Freshly Chopped might have to rethink its menu thanks to Brexit
    55  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    43,014  17
    2
    		Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    25,090  59
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,974  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		One of the couples on this week's First Dates seemed spookily destined for each other
    8,199  2
    2
    		Bertie Ahern categorically denied that he's the subject of *that* viral Whatsapp voice-note ...it's The Dredge
    7,105  0
    3
    		'It's no surprise Peter Stringer was uncomfortable in his DWTS outfits when people hold attitudes like Megan Barton Hanson's'
    5,412  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    HEALTH
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    Opinion: Let's eradicate period poverty by providing free sanitary products across the country
    GARDAí
    Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan
    Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    DUBLIN
    Here's what's happening in Dublin and Cork for Chinese New Year
    Here's what's happening in Dublin and Cork for Chinese New Year
    Appeal launched to help locate 62 year-old man missing from Dublin
    Here's what the new Clerys Quarter will look like

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie