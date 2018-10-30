This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 30 October, 2018
The animal-shaped silk lanterns of Wild Lights return to Dublin Zoo

This year’s theme ‘Ocean of Light’ explores sea life while three new areas have also been added.

By Andrew Roberts Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,008 Views 2 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

CHINESE CRAFTED SILK lanterns, inspired by wildlife, will light up the walkways of Dublin Zoo in the run up to Christmas for the second year running as part of the Wild Lights attraction.

This year will see the lantern displays split into four different sections:

  • Ocean of Light, featuring creatures of the sea
  • Winter Wonderland, celebrating animals of the arctic and antarctic
  • The North Pole, which will feature Santa’s workshop and a sixteen metre silk Christmas Tree
  • and Celebration China, which features lantern displays of Chinese culture.

Traditional Chinese performers will provide entertainment, with craft and food markets on site. Wild Lights opens this Thursday 1 November until 6 January 2019.

We went down there for a preview of what you can expect to see this season.

Visit Dublin Zoo for more details.

