The animal-shaped silk lanterns of Wild Lights return to Dublin Zoo

CHINESE CRAFTED SILK lanterns, inspired by wildlife, will light up the walkways of Dublin Zoo in the run up to Christmas for the second year running as part of the Wild Lights attraction.

This year will see the lantern displays split into four different sections:

Ocean of Light, featuring creatures of the sea

Winter Wonderland, celebrating animals of the arctic and antarctic

The North Pole, which will feature Santa’s workshop and a sixteen metre silk Christmas Tree

and Celebration China, which features lantern displays of Chinese culture.

Traditional Chinese performers will provide entertainment, with craft and food markets on site. Wild Lights opens this Thursday 1 November until 6 January 2019.

We went down there for a preview of what you can expect to see this season.

Visit Dublin Zoo for more details.