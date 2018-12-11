This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We shouldn't accept homelessness as normal': 13,304 helped by Simon Communities last year

Figures for the first six months of 2018 suggest record numbers of people using its services.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,364 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4387414
File photo
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

MORE THAN 13,000 people were assisted by the Simon Communities of Ireland in 2017, an increase of 60% in two years. 

These people were turning to the Simon Communities emergency, housing and support services around the country. 

A total of 13,304 men, women and children sought help from the charity last year, according to its 2017 annual report launched today. 

This includes 2,006 families and 3,796 children. 

Figures for the first six months of this year suggest record numbers of people using services in 2018, according to the charity. 

The Simon Communities report that 1,218 people accessed their emergency accommodation services between January and June of 2018. This compares to a total of 968 people accessing emergency accommodation for all of 2017. 

“Today we are reporting the number of people we worked with last year increased to 13,304 people. Simon Communities around the country are tirelessly working to provide emergency services, health care, housing and housing support to the ever-growing number of people who are relying on their help,” Niamh Randall, national spokesperson for the Simon Communities in Ireland, said. 

Noting the figures for the first six months of this year, she added: “We have said time and time again; there is nowhere for people to go once they end up in emergency accommodation. 

The private rental sector cannot provide the homes that are needed, particularly in the absence of the level of social housing required.
For many thousands of people who are homeless or living in fear of losing their home this is traumatic, stressful and filled with uncertainty. 

The figures for 2017 also show that a total of 1,133 people were supported in Simon housing nationwide. 

A total of 2,740 people accessed specialist treatment and support services which included healthcare, drugs counselling and community alcohol detoxification, while 1,126 people availed of drug and or alcohol treatment services. 

Homeless figures

Earlier this month, new official figures revealed that the number of people sleeping rough in Dublin increased to 156. 

According to the latest Rough Sleeper Count – carried out twice a year by 100 volunteers – the figures were up 110 from the spring count but down 15% on the last winter count of 184. 

The latest emergency accommodation figures for October also show that there are now collectively 9,724 people living in homeless accommodation across Ireland. 

Turning to address homelessness, Randall said that the government can and must do better in 2019. 

“We must never accept homelessness as normal,” Randall said. 

We must never accept people living with such fear and uncertainty as normal. 

“It is time for the government to recognise that the private sector alone will not deliver the housing that people need, it cannot solve the crisis,” she said. 

“We need the State, in conjunction with local authorities and approved housing bodies, to build social and affordable housing across all tenure types quickly within sustainable communities nationwide, to prevent more people from becoming homeless, and to address the complex or multiple needs that can be a cause or consequence of homelessness.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Cockroaches and gnaw marks on a loaf of bread: 13 Irish food businesses closed by FSAI in November
    78,824  22
    2
    		Gardaí on alert as Kinahan target released from prison
    39,985  30
    3
    		Theresa May defers 'crucial vote' on Brexit deal
    36,913  93
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think having an attractive office makes workers more productive?
    287  0
    2
    		Fintech startup Swoop seals €1m for its 'virtual CFO' concept and eyes up moves abroad
    276  0
    3
    		Digitalisation could lead to nearly 50,000 job ‘losses’. Here’s why the government isn't worried
    98  0
    The42
    1
    		'You feel a bit guilty stealing man-of-the-match from someone like that'
    29,150  7
    2
    		Lancaster in contract talks with Leinster, but refuses to rule out Farrell reunion
    24,206  25
    3
    		'He felt so targeted' - Neville recalls Sterling coming to him in 2016 about 'vicious' treatment
    19,770  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden choreographed their sex scene to feel like a dance
    7,509  0
    2
    		Here's why it doesn't make sense that Nick Cannon's calling out homophobic celebs on Twitter to defend Kevin Hart
    4,942  0
    3
    		What to Watch on TV Tonight: Monday
    4,766  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    DUBLIN
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    40 year-old goes on trial over fatal stabbing of man in relationship with his ex-partner
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    EU
    'Put it back!': Labour MP ejected from House of Commons after taking ceremonial mace
    'Put it back!': Labour MP ejected from House of Commons after taking ceremonial mace
    Varadkar and Tusk both say Brexit deal CAN'T be renegotiated
    Opinion: There are some striking similarities between Irish independence and Brexit
    FRANCE
    'For us, this is nonsense': Yellow vest protesters slam Macron's 'crumbs' speech
    'For us, this is nonsense': Yellow vest protesters slam Macron's 'crumbs' speech
    Emmanuel Macron addresses nation and pledges wage increase in response to gilets jaunes
    22-year-old Bayern Munich attacker suggests he could retire if injury nightmare continues

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie