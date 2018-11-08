This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tánaiste says people shouldn't get carried away on the back of rumour about a Brexit deal in the coming days

Simon Coveney urged caution against commentary particularly in the British media today.

By Christina Finn Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 12:28 PM
2 hours ago 3,847 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4329185
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has urged caution, particularly in the British media, that an imminent breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations is not necessarily to be taken for granted. 

There have been widespread reports in the UK media that the British Prime Minister Theresa May is close to finally securing a Brexit withdrawal agreement and is edging closer to winning her Cabinet’s backing to resolve the sticking point around the Irish backstop issue.

Speaking this morning, Coveney said it should not be assumed that just because the UK Cabinet agrees on something, that an overall deal has been agreed with the EU.

“In terms of commentary today, particularly in the British media, I would urge caution that an imminent breakthrough is not necessarily to be taken for granted, not by a long shot. Repeatedly, as people seem to make the same mistake over and over again, assuming that if the British cabinet agree something, well then that’s it then, then everything is agreed,” he told the Ireland Canada Business Association conference in Dublin.

He said this a negotiation and there of course needs to be an agreement between those in the British government, but also with the EU and the 27 member States. 

“Of course we want progress made and we want it to be made as quickly as possible because time is moving on,” he said. 

The Guardian reports today that May has told her Cabinet to “stand by their diaries”, with government sources suggesting that ministers could be summoned for an emergency meeting later this week to sign off the backstop proposal before presenting it to Brussels, possibly later this month.

However, the lead EU negotiator Michel Barnier said both sides are still negotiating.

“I am not, as I am speaking to you this morning, able to tell you that we are close to reaching an agreement. There is still a real point of divergence on the way of guaranteeing peace in Ireland, that there are no borders in Ireland, while protecting the integrity of the single market,” he said. 

The Tánaiste urged caution stating that it is important that “people don’t get carried away on the back of rumour in the coming days”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people dead after 'horrific' mass shooting at bar in California
    66,102  94
    2
    		US attorney general Jeff Sessions is resigning at Trump's request
    44,366  56
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A doctor in Galway on €59,500 saving for her own home
    44,359  52
    Fora
    1
    		Pat Phelan says his new cosmetic clinic chain could be a 'half-billion-dollar business'
    455  0
    2
    		Ikea has gone cold on opening another Irish store - because it's focused online instead
    357  0
    3
    		Facebook is backing Ireland 'for the long-term' as it moves HQ
    153  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Juventus v Man United, Champions League
    42,989  63
    2
    		Remarkable last-gasp comeback sees Man United seal priceless Champions League win over Juventus
    42,600  67
    3
    		How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    28,937  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Makeup Revolution's new skincare products could give The Ordinary a run for its money
    12,419  3
    2
    		Una Healy is making headlines because she wants a friendship with Ben Foden
    9,260  0
    3
    		Zoella's fans are raging over her new book telling them how to make sandwiches and go for a walk
    7,291  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    Garda convicted over possessing child pornography images
    COURT
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    LEO VARADKAR
    A Brexit deal in November is less likely with every day that passes, says Taoiseach
    A Brexit deal in November is less likely with every day that passes, says Taoiseach
    Varadkar doubles down on comments about medics not taking holidays over new year period
    Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    ABORTION
    'I find it extraordinarily distasteful': Proposed amendment requiring post-abortion burials voted down
    'I find it extraordinarily distasteful': Proposed amendment requiring post-abortion burials voted down
    Harris says abortion legislation doesn't mention the word 'abortion' for legal reasons
    TDs want women seeking abortions to be offered ultrasound imaging and heartbeat recording

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie