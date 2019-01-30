This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coveney: London's latest tactic is like saying 'give me what I want or I'll jump out the window'

Meanwhile, Dominic Raab told a British committee that they needed to find “a ladder for the Irish government to climb down”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 11:01 AM
58 minutes ago 5,709 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4466798
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TÁNAISTE AND MINISTER for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has compared the British government’s latest negotiating tactic to saying ”unless you give me what I want I’m jumping out the window”. 

Last night, 317 MPs voted in favour of an amendment that proposes to remove the backstop and replace it was unspecified “alternative arrangements”, in what was the first indication that the House of Commons had a majority for some kind of Brexit deal.

The EU and Irish government responded by saying that the Withdrawal Agreement wouldn’t be renegotiated. 

Meanwhile, former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab told a British committee on Northern Ireland this morning that it would be possible to renegotiate the backstop if they found “a ladder for the Irish government to climb down”.

Speaking to the committee about his time as Brexit Secretary, he said:

The Irish government took such a trenchant line on the backstop, such a very political line on that, I think we do need to understand that we probably need to work with our Irish friends that not only deals with the practical operational issues, but is politically acceptable to them.
The Irish government are in a very difficult position now, and that’s mainly because of the particularly strong political position taken by the Taoiseach.

There is less than 60 days to go before the UK leaves the EU on 29 March. 

Last night, Theresa May told the House of Commons that the vote to replace the backstop would be put to the EU, to try to get a Brexit agreement before that date. If that doesn’t happen, the UK will leave with no deal, which is the worst case scenario for the UK, the EU and Ireland.

What would this new border look like?

dominic Raab 2 Source: grainne

Speaking about the backstop, Raab said that he thought ‘the sunset clause’, or an exit clause was “an eminently sensible proposal”.

There’s three ways of dealing with it: you either change the entire paradigm from the start, so you don’t have a legislative alignment approach, you have an operation- and technology-based approach, or you limit through time or an exit mechanism, the legislative alignment application.

“And what was clear to me, was that in Dublin – I don’t want to get into their domestic politics – but politically, they’re taking a very firm line on a deadline. And therefore it seemed to me, in terms of coming to a solution that worked for all sides, a more pragmatic approach was an exit mechanism. And that was discussed at great length with all the relative Cabinet members particularly the Attorney General.

He said that as late as October, based on his discussions with the Irish government, that option of an exit mechanism was “probably still in play”.

“I think the crucial thing to change the backstop is to change from the high legistered alignment paradigm of avoiding a hard border, to moving to a technologically decentralised, process-driven approach.

“I think, not only does that makes sense in commerce, but in sovereignty. Whether it’s in relation to the backstop as a whole, or whether its finite so it allows us to transition to a technologically driven approach, either of those two options would be acceptable.”

DUP member Jim Shannon then asked this of Raab: 

You say, and I’d probably agree with you, that there are no changes to the border as it is at the moment, that the changes will be technological that they will be done by drones, done by paperwork, or done by work beforehand?
Because that’s what Stephen (sic) Coveney says, they don’t want a hard border except for that rag-tag army they have. But in relation to a hard border, that’s what it will be – a soft border?

“It can be done, the question now is whether there is a political choice,” he said.

