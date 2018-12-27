This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hunger Games meets X Factor: Play highlights how people who are 'different' are treated in a post-Trump world

The piece is devised and performed by an ensemble of actors with intellectual disabilities, reflecting satirically on the rise of right-wing authoritarianism.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 6:00 PM
30 minutes ago 1,163 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4388597

Wesley Fairbrother Singing for Survival photo by Vincent Lillis Actor Mark Smith, who features in Singing for Survival. Source: Vincent Lillis

THERE IS A “marked absence” of the voices of people with disabilities from many conversations about them.

That’s according to Aisling Byrne, one of the people trying to change this situation.

Byrne founded Run of the Mill Theatre in Celbridge in Co Kildare in 2014. The theatre, which has produced several shows, provides opportunities for people with disabilities to engage with the theatre as makers, artists and participants.

Its latest production, Singing for Survival, will be its biggest yet.

“It is a highly political piece and our most ambitious show to date,” Byrne told TheJournal.ie.

The play is set in a dystopian reality where people with disabilities are relocated to work centres while they await transfer into an imagined new community.

The piece is devised and performed by an ensemble of actors with intellectual disabilities, reflecting satirically on the rise of right-wing authoritarianism and the politics of being ‘different’ in a rapidly changing world.

The Hunger Games meets The X Factor

Byrne, who is directing the show, said the piece could be compared to The Hunger Games meets The X Factor.

The premise is this: people living in the ‘Leader’s Centre For Everyone’s Own Good’ are promised a better future in ‘The Community’ – which they may be invited to join if they’re successful in a singing competition.

Byrne said the production was conceived by the ensemble following an exploration of eugenics and dystopian fiction in the wake of “seismic political shifts” such as Brexit and Donald Trump becoming US President.

Trump 

When on the campaign trail in 2015, Trump famously mocked a journalist who has disabilities. 

While speaking about Serge Kovaleski, the then-Republican presidential candidate flailed his arms and changed his voice. The situation was condemned but, as we know, Trump was still elected despite this and numerous other insults directed at many individuals and minorities. 

“In an era that is seeing a rise in right-wing ideological thinking, the ensemble were keen to reflect artistically on the space and place of people who are seen as ‘different’ and who’s contribution and ‘value’ to society is consistently called into question,” Byrne said.

Wesley and Shelly 1 Singing for Survival Vincent Lillis Actors Mark Smith and Michelle Brennan, who feature in Singing for Survival. Source: Vincent Lillis

Byrne said Ireland’s historical treatment of people with disabilities – such as sending them ‘away’ to institutions rather than integrate them into their communities – was another inspiration.

Conversations in the lead-up to the Eighth Amendment referendum also had an impact, with Byrne noting how people with disabilities were used by both Yes and No campaigners to further their cause. 

People with disabilities are having their individuality erased and their identities reduced to soundbite video segments of ‘inspiration’ shared widely via social media.

“There is a marked absence of the voices of people with disabilities from these conversations and indeed from the conversations around the seismic political shifts both globally and here in Ireland,” Byrne said.

Singing for Survival is part of a movement that’s trying to change that. 

Singing for Survival is produced by Run of the Mill Theatre in collaboration with St John of God Community Services.

The production, which supported by the Arts Council of Ireland, will be performed at the Draíocht Theatre in Blanchardstown in Dublin on 29 and 30 January. More information can be read here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
    55,231  32
    2
    		'Pessimistic' alerts and Dublin bias among complaints sent to Met Éireann in 2018
    53,007  39
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A call centre worker in Sligo on €22,000 who spent just under €120 during a busy week
    46,435  45
    Fora
    1
    		Savills is struggling to let part of this Dublin office and says co-working hubs are the reason why
    857  0
    2
    		Online courses can be a maze for post-grads. Cork's Doctoralnet wants to fix that
    158  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's not Irish. Why is Mick trying to get him to play for Ireland?'
    72,255  108
    2
    		'Nothing fazes him' - Ireland's 16-year-old striker who has the world at his feet
    41,451  15
    3
    		Leopardstown apologise for 'unacceptable' delays on first day of Christmas festival
    37,266  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Who Sang It? P!nk or Rihanna?
    5,388  0
    2
    		50 brilliant Irish women who inspired us in 2018
    4,702  1
    3
    		Jamie Dornan's take on the Fifty Shades' fanbase proved my personal experience of it
    4,425  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    More than 400 drivers caught speeding on St Stephen's Day
    More than 400 drivers caught speeding on St Stephen's Day
    15 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas night
    Police officers who carry Tasers are more likely to use force and be attacked
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    RTÉ
    Over 600,000 tune in as Mrs Brown's Boys tops RTÉ Christmas ratings for eighth year in a row
    Over 600,000 tune in as Mrs Brown's Boys tops RTÉ Christmas ratings for eighth year in a row
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
    Poll: Have you ever been to Coppers?
    Poll: How much did you spend on Christmas presents this year?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie