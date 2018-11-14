Man (80s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork

A MAN IN his 80s has died following single-vehicle road traffic collision on the M8 at Glanmire this afternoon.

The collision occurred at approximately 2.50pm today on the M8 at Sallybrook, Glanmire.

The car was travelling northbound and crashed through the central median and over onto the embankment on the southbound side of the M8.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman in her early 80s who was a passenger in the car was injured.

She was taken to Cork University Hospital, where her injuries are described as non life-threatening.

The road was closed southbound from Junction 18 to the Jack Lynch Tunnel to facilitate a forensic examination, but is now open.

Gardaí in Mayfield are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.