Friday 25 January, 2019
Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan

A man and a woman in their 70s were killed in the accident shortly before 6pm this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 25 Jan 2019, 9:07 PM
1 hour ago 10,423 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4460665
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MAN AND a woman in their 70s have been killed in a car crash in Co Monaghan this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the R213 near the Monaghan-Armagh border at Killyneill Cross at around 6pm.

The alarm was raised when a car travelling on the route left the road and ended up in a bog/marsh.

The occupants of the car were removed from the car and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The road currently remains closed and local diversions are in place.

The local coroner attended the scene and both bodies will be removed to the mortuary at Monaghan Hospital later this evening.

Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the scene tomorrow morning.

Gardaí have appelaed with anyone with information contact Gardaí at Monaghan 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

