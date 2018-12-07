This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 7 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin blasts 'reckless' Tory MP's suggestion to use food shortages in Ireland as leverage against backstop

Mary Lou McDonald suggested that someone should buy Priti Patel a history book.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 7 Dec 2018, 3:06 PM
1 hour ago 9,957 Views 56 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4382097
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

A CONSERVATIVE MP’s suggestion that the UK government should use potential food shortages in Ireland as leverage against the backstop has been strongly rebuked by Sinn Féin.

A government report, leaked to the Times of London, indicated that Ireland could face worse food shortages than Britain in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Former UK Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel told the paper that these warnings should have been used to encourage the EU to scrap the backstop customs arrangement.

“This paper appears to show the government were well aware Ireland will face significant issues in a no-deal scenario,” Patel reportedly said.

Why hasn’t this point been pressed home during negotiations? There is still time to go back to Brussels and get a better deal.

Conservative Party annual conference 2018 Source: Empics Entertainment

Speaking to journalists outside Leinster House this afternoon Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald quipped that someone should buy the MP a history book about events in 19th century Ireland.

“I think that statement was, for obvious historical reasons, very distasteful and insensitive and gauche. It also belies, really, a very reckless  and almost juvenile mentality,” McDonald said.

British parliamentarians are, of course, entitled to take their position and to plough their democratic furrow. They’re not entitled to wreck Ireland. And they need to really grasp and understand that and we will stand firm in defending Irish interests and we’re not about to be bullied and we’re not about to be threatened by that MP or any other.

“I would hope that she would reconsider those comments and actually withdraw them from the public record; not least I think they make her look silly and intemperate,” she concluded.

Sinn Féin’s Northern Ireland leader, Michelle O’Neill, repeated McDonald’s calls for Patel to withdraw the remarks and labelled them “ridiculous” and “disgraceful”.

“We’re not going to stand idly by and allow Priti Patel or any of the Brexiteers to treat Ireland in such a disgraceful manner. We’ll stand up for Irish interests. We’ll stand up for the people, for prosperity, for jobs, for the future and we’re not about to sit back and tolerate that type of language,” she said.

The backstop, which guarantees that there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland, has rankled Brexiteers because it could lock the UK into an indefinite customs arrangement that would stop them striking new trade deals with other countries.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also criticised Patel’s comments this morning, saying that “The sheer moral bankruptcy of the Tory Brexiteers is on full display today.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (56)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Tory MP suggests using possible 'no-deal' food shortages in Ireland to drop the backstop
    134,596  234
    2
    		It took 9 consecutive questions for bank execs to admit €1.3bn mortgage 'vehicle' won't pay tax
    53,589  61
    3
    		Road users told to exercise caution as Status Orange wind warning issued
    41,299  20
    Fora
    1
    		‘Dawson Street was a fifth of our sales. When we closed we thought it would be a disaster’
    365  0
    2
    		Just Eat fighter Flipdish has raised €4.8 million for its big European push
    357  0
    3
    		DCU is in the running to house a European Space Agency lab for 5G tech
    130  0
    The42
    1
    		Cause of Leicester City helicopter crash revealed by investigators as accident report is published
    39,510  16
    2
    		Long-awaited Carbery-Murray axis makes for a special occasion as Munster take on Castres
    32,718  26
    3
    		All-Ireland winner Jim McGuinness takes head coach role with US second-tier side Charlotte
    20,769  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Travis Scott cheating prank proves that people believe what they want to when it comes to celebs
    8,499  0
    2
    		Forget Netflix, here's 13 shows you should get stuck into on the new RTE Player
    6,461  0
    3
    		It's officially all over between Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham... it's The Dredge
    5,288  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Man convicted of €90,000 tiger kidnapping of postmistress, daughter and Italian student
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    HEALTH
    Health minister says HPV vaccine will be extended to boys next year
    Health minister says HPV vaccine will be extended to boys next year
    Anti-vaccination myths can have devastating impacts on uptake rates, Harris warns EU
    HSE wants to see patients as quickly as possible this winter - but admits it has no targets to do so
    GARDAí
    Four people arrested after â¬2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Gardaí arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize €85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    Gardaí thank public after missing 66-year-old found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation
    'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie