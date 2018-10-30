This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

SIPO renews call for rethink on political party funding rules

The Standards in Public Office Commission is tasked with ensuring all parties are in compliance with funding rules.

By Aisling O'Rourke Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 3:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,378 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4312957
Political parties are required by law to file their audited accounts with the Standards in Public Office Commission.
Image: Laura Hutton
Political parties are required by law to file their audited accounts with the Standards in Public Office Commission.
Political parties are required by law to file their audited accounts with the Standards in Public Office Commission.
Image: Laura Hutton

THE STANDARDS IN Public office commission (SIPO) has named three parties as non-compliant in its 2017 report. 

The Communist Party, Direct Democracy Ireland and Workers and Unemployed Action Group gave SIPO statements which do not comply with the body’s guidelines. 

The commission is in charge of overseeing the disclosure of political parties’ financial accounts, in order to ensure all are run in accordance with the law. 

SIPO said the Communist Party and the Workers and Unemployed Action group  accounts had not been audited, while Direct Democracy Ireland claimed the party had only minimal financial transactions during 2017. 

However the commission has decided against auditing the three parties, due to their small size and lack of public funding: 

Given the fact that the unaudited accounts were from parties that do not received funding from the exchequer under the Electoral Act, and having regard to whether the public interest necessitated the investment of the necessary resources to undertake such an audit, the Commission decided not to have the relevant statements audited.

Separately five parties did not offer any statement of accounts to SIPO. They are: Fís Nua, Identity Ireland, United People Party, Irish Democratic Party and the Workers Party.

The Irish Democratic Party said due to the small amount of money in its accounts “it was not in a position to have the accounts professionally audited”.

The United People Party did disclose a statement, however it did not contain details of financial transactions and Fis Nua said it had not received any donations since 2015.

Commenting on the its report SIPO said the requirement for all parties to furnish audited accounts regardless of their size or income is excessive. The body renewed its calls for rules in the are to be reviewed: 

Therefore, the Commission again recommends that the legislation be reviewed with a view to exempting smaller parties from the requirement to furnish audited statements of accounts to the Commission.

The body has also called for all legislation relating to the accounts of political parties be reviewed so that rules can be reconciled across the board. 

SIPO is chaired by Justice Daniel O’Keeffe.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    59,951  101
    2
    		Driver arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after being clocked at 145 km/h
    43,559  49
    3
    		Nearly 70% of people want daylight savings scrapped
    33,936  62
    Fora
    1
    		The fashion juggernaut behind Zara, Bershka and Pull&Bear had a bumper year in Ireland
    182  0
    2
    		'Nothing's more challenging than dealing with tragedy - this job goes beyond dispensing drugs'
    39  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    36,504  14
    2
    		Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    29,520  27
    3
    		Mannion hits 1-6 as Kilmacud claim first Dublin senior football title since 2010
    27,061  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Would you expect your partner to ditch booze over the course of your pregnancy?
    5,231  0
    2
    		The viral Justin Bieber burrito photo was actually just an extremely elaborate hoax
    4,856  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Bank Holiday Monday
    4,819  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    EU
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    Brown Bag Films wants 'less restrictive' foreign worker rules as it struggles to find EU staff
    IRELAND
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    The Irish Murderball - Ireland's first-ever World Championship wheelchair rugby team
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should Ireland follow the UK in introducing a 'Google tax'?
    Poll: Should Ireland follow the UK in introducing a 'Google tax'?
    Poll: Will you be dressing up for Halloween this year?
    Poll: Do you think the Presidential term should be shortened?
    OPINION
    'Our living standards aren't improving because of the unwillingness by govt to correct market failures'
    'Our living standards aren't improving because of the unwillingness by govt to correct market failures'
    OPINION: Don't let your dog greet trick-or-treaters and other tips to keep your pet stress-free
    Ireland in a snapshot: Being reminded of our own mortality

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie