This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Article 50 should be revoked with immediate effect, John Major tells Dublin event

Leaver or remainer, no-one can welcome chaos, the former Conservative prime minister said.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 12:06 PM
41 minutes ago 3,936 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4387816
Image: SCOTT HEPPELL
Image: SCOTT HEPPELL

FORMER UK PRIME Minister John Major has called for London to revoke Article 50 as a matter of urgency. 

Speaking at an event in Dublin this morning, he said it was time for British politicians to turn to “reality and not fiction”. 

Remarking on the Theresa May’s decision to call off today’s ‘meaningful’ vote on the Brexit withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons, Major said: 
“Whether you are a remainer or a leaver no-one can welcome chaos.”

Politicians, he urged, need to protect the economic well-being of the British people 

“We now need to revoke Article 50 with immediate effect,” Major said. The clock must be stopped, he said, “we need time”. 

The UK, he said, will find a way through the present morass. “There always is,” a way Major said. “But we need time to find it.”

May is to visit Germany’s Angela Merkel today as she works to salvage her Brexit deal.

After talks in The Hague with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte she will meet Merkel in Berlin as she struggles to unite MPs behind her faltering plan.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Cockroaches and gnaw marks on a loaf of bread: 13 Irish food businesses closed by FSAI in November
    80,358  22
    2
    		Gardaí on alert as Kinahan target released from prison
    48,508  35
    3
    		Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    43,307  0
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think having an attractive office makes workers more productive?
    330  0
    2
    		Fintech startup Swoop seals €1m for its 'virtual CFO' concept and eyes up moves abroad
    320  0
    3
    		Digitalisation could lead to nearly 50,000 job ‘losses’. Here’s why the government isn't worried
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		'You feel a bit guilty stealing man-of-the-match from someone like that'
    29,301  7
    2
    		'All I could see was hankies. I was crying, crying, crying. I had to f**k the thing away'
    25,834  0
    3
    		Lancaster in contract talks with Leinster, but refuses to rule out Farrell reunion
    24,447  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Harry Redknapp is under fire for comments he made about Emily Atack's appearance ...it's The Dredge
    6,492  0
    2
    		What to Watch on TV Tonight: Monday
    4,826  0
    3
    		How Rebecca Humphries used her public break-up to pursue a passion project
    3,645  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    DUBLIN
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    40 year-old goes on trial over fatal stabbing of man in relationship with his ex-partner
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    EU
    We're in Brexit limbo - so what could possibly happen next?
    We're in Brexit limbo - so what could possibly happen next?
    'Put it back!': Labour MP ejected from House of Commons after taking ceremonial mace
    Varadkar and Tusk both say Brexit deal CAN'T be renegotiated
    FRANCE
    'For us, this is nonsense': Yellow vest protesters slam Macron's 'crumbs' speech
    'For us, this is nonsense': Yellow vest protesters slam Macron's 'crumbs' speech
    Emmanuel Macron addresses nation and pledges wage increase in response to gilets jaunes
    22-year-old Bayern Munich attacker suggests he could retire if injury nightmare continues

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie