Article 50 should be revoked with immediate effect, John Major tells Dublin event

FORMER UK PRIME Minister John Major has called for London to revoke Article 50 as a matter of urgency.

Speaking at an event in Dublin this morning, he said it was time for British politicians to turn to “reality and not fiction”.

Remarking on the Theresa May’s decision to call off today’s ‘meaningful’ vote on the Brexit withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons, Major said:

“Whether you are a remainer or a leaver no-one can welcome chaos.”

Politicians, he urged, need to protect the economic well-being of the British people

“We now need to revoke Article 50 with immediate effect,” Major said. The clock must be stopped, he said, “we need time”.

The UK, he said, will find a way through the present morass. “There always is,” a way Major said. “But we need time to find it.”

May is to visit Germany’s Angela Merkel today as she works to salvage her Brexit deal.

After talks in The Hague with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte she will meet Merkel in Berlin as she struggles to unite MPs behind her faltering plan.