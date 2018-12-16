This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sitdown Sunday: Why do people fall for notorious jailed murders?

Settle back in a comfy chair and sit back with some of the week’s best longreads.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,389 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4397295

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour.

1. Why women fall for notorious jailed murders

PRISON STOCK Source: AAP/PA Images

Chris Watts was accused of killing his wife and two daughters. So why was he getting love letters in jail?

(Huffington Post, approx 8 mins reading time)

 “I want to get to know you soooo bad its not even funny,” a 39-year-old woman from Colorado wrote to him. “Literally your on my mind almost every single day since you were in the news.” In a follow-up note, she said she would be “the happiest girl alive” if Watts wrote her back. She signed off with the hashtags #TEAMCHRIS, #CHRISISINNOCENT, #LOVEHIM and #SOOOOCUTE.

2. Sigrid was Black. A DNA test said she wasn’t

As DMA tests gather popularity, people are staring to find things out about themselves that they really didn’t expect.

(New York Times, approx 31 mins reading time)

Johnson’s father, a chauffeur who later became a superintendent at a housing project in North Philadelphia, had a golden-brown complexion. Her mother, who said her own father was a white Brit and her mother was half African-American and half Native American, was light-skinned. People sometimes mistook Johnson’s mother for white, and when she applied for seamstress jobs at department stores in the 1920s and ’30s, she chose not to correct them.

3. How do you recover when millions watched you overdose?

In an attempt to fight the opioid epidemic, police – and strangers – have been sharing images and videos of drug users passed out. But this can have drastic effects on these people’s lives.

(New York Times, approx 13 mins reading time)

Addiction experts say the videos are doing little else than publicly shaming drug users, and the blunt horror of the images may actually increase the stigma against them. Users themselves disagree on whether the humiliation helped them clean up their lives.

4. The ghosts of Highway 20

In the space of two decades, four women disappeared and one was raped along the same stretch of road in rural Oregon. One man is linked to all of the crimes.

(Oregon Live, approx 10 mins reading time)

Marlene flew out of the pickup, a blur moving toward the house. He drove off as she banged frantically on the door. She clung to her boots, which she’d grabbed from the clearing. Her hair was matted with sticks and dirt. “Oh my God,” her mother-in-law said, opening the door. “What happened?”

5. Living with a stoma

It’s not something you read a lot about – living with a stoma bag. In this insightful and no-holds-barred article, people who live with stomas ( colostomy bags, bags which collect the ‘output’ or poo from your body) talk frankly about what life is like with them.

(BBC, approx mins reading time)

“My family is Indian,” says Sam. “When I was in hospital a nurse told me: ‘You’ll never be able to eat curry again.’ I was ready to rip out the drips in my arms. She was wrong. You have to just try different foods and now there’s pretty much nothing that I wouldn’t eat.”

6.  Anxiety, addiction and making art 

The legendary Jeff Tweedy of Wilco gives a really interesting interview to Bob Boilen of NPR.

(NPR, approx 5 mins reading time)

“The worst of it happened when I was alone in my hotel room having panic attacks, taking too many pills and then panicking because I’d taken too many pills. Every night I’d lie in bed — or just as often, in the tub until the bath water would get cold — telling myself, ‘if I fall asleep right now, there’s a pretty good chance I’m not waking up. People die in this situation all the time.’”

…AND A CLASSIC FROM THE ARCHIVES…

It’s that time of year – when you have to watch Home Alone to get into the festive spirit. We all remember the crazy booby traps that Kevin set in it – but how lethal were they? Experts weigh in.

(MotherBoard, approx 10 mins reading time)

 ”He’s looking at possible 2nd or 3rd degree burns. A burn of this nature has the potential to damage underneath the dermis and affect deeper tissue. One would expect to see deeply blackened skin with severe blistering or even some exposed bone in the area. Placing his head in the snow was a smart move, but depending on how badly he was affected, his body might’ve gone into shock before he had a chance to do that.”

More: The best reads from every previous Sitdown Sunday>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    152,447  63
    2
    		Status Orange: Storm Deirdre hits with 110 km/h winds and 'downpours of rain'
    81,504  43
    3
    		Huge backdraft filmed by onlookers as New York Irish bar destroyed by fire
    64,350  19
    Fora
    1
    		What employers can learn from Ikea's recent workforce cull
    539  0
    2
    		'A field day for the black market': Docs reveal what the minster was told after the budget VAT hike
    243  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    77,213  58
    2
    		As it happened: Leinster v Bath, Heineken Champions Cup
    74,952  11
    3
    		Imperious Taylor lights up Wahlstrom and Madison Square Garden with career-best display
    34,327  34
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People were really moved by the chat Gary from Snow Patrol had with Ryan Tubridy on alcoholism
    20,224  0
    2
    		One of this year's leading Oscar contenders (which has already won a rake of awards) is already on Netflix
    13,915  1
    3
    		Graham Norton asked Little Mix to sing Wings in Japanese last night, and they did
    9,911  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign
    Gardaí stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign
    Man (40s) dies after being struck by car in Cork city
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    DUBLIN
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    CHRISTMAS
    11 so-called âmenswearâ items that weâll be wearing this Christmas
    11 so-called ‘menswear’ items that we’ll be wearing this Christmas
    Twelve PRACTICAL ways to help the homeless this Christmas and New Year
    Here's 6 Christmas-themed events on across the country this weekend

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie