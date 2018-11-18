This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 18 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sitdown Sunday: 'Do you know what lies within the walls of 657 Boulevard?'

Settle back in a comfy chair and sit back with some of the week’s best longreads.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 9:00 AM
58 minutes ago 3,902 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4336459

shutterstock_571944292 Source: Shutterstock/Ilkin Zeferli

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour.

1. From chaos to calm

If you’re criminally disorganised, then you could take a leaf out of Zoe Williams’ book and try this time management advice. She’s right about something simple like just putting your wallet into your coat pocket in the morning can have a big impact.

(The Guardian, approx 13 ins reading time)

“For the first quarter-century of life, I lived in chaos,” she says. “I lived out of piles. I was always late for everything, a real time optimist. Not even time-conscious. People used to lose things in my house – they’d take off their shoes and not be able to find them when they left.”

2. All that you carry with you

Alice Driver’s photo essay of life in the migrant caravan is essential reading.

(Longreads, approx 5 mins reading time)

Volunteers in Mexico peel oranges, and as you watch you are reminded that you have not eaten all day and that your mouth is parched. They wield the knives delicately, and you watch the thick peel drop onto the table, waiting for them to hand you a piece. You feel thankful for the people who prepare your food and donate diapers to your children. They tell you that all people are made of one blood, and you nod your tired head in agreement.

3. The time bandits of Southern California

This is the story of a ring of thieves who stole millions of dollars’ worth of luxury watches in the US – and the special agent who brought them down. 

(GQ, approx 30 mins reading time)

Quickly he learned that these robbers had burst into a jewelry store, not a gun store. Still, he was intrigued by the daytime smash-and-grab. Two men had used sledgehammers to break cases, a third helped them scoop out the contents, and a fourth threatened the terrified employees with a semiautomatic weapon. They all escaped in a Chevy Tahoe.

4. I was a Black Nazi skinhead

The incredible true story of a Black man who pretended to be Italian in prison – and became a Nazi skinhead to survive. After 17 years in prison he renounced his fascist ways and is Black and proud.

(Narratively, approx 9 mins reading time)

On the first day, a kid asked me, “What nationality are you?” “I’m black and white,” I said. “You can’t be both.” At the time, I thought he was insane, but he understood prison culture. Everyone there is on a side, and if you don’t pick one, then it’ll be picked for you. In my case, you can’t necessarily tell what side I’m on at first glance. Could be black, Hispanic or white. And so it began.

5. The Watcher

Want to read a really creepy story? Here’s one for you. It’s about a family who thought they bought their dream house, but then started getting very creepy letters…  

(The Cut, approx 50 mins reading time)

657 Boulevard has been the subject of my family for decades now and as it approaches its 110th birthday, I have been put in charge of watching and waiting for its second coming. My grandfather watched the house in the 1920s and my father watched in the 1960s. It is now my time. Do you know the history of the house? Do you know what lies within the walls of 657 Boulevard? Why are you here? I will find out.

6. Becoming Anne Frank

Many of us read Anne Frank’s diary while we were young – but how did she and her story become so famous?

(Smithsonian, approx 19 mins reading time)

Concealment was central to the psychological legacy of Anne Frank’s parents and grandparents, German Jews for whom the price of admission to Western society was assimilation, hiding what made them different by accommodating and ingratiating themselves to the culture that had ultimately sought to destroy them. That price lies at the heart of Anne Frank’s endless appeal. After all, Anne Frank had to hide her identity so much that she was forced to spend two years in a closet rather than breathe in public. And that closet, hiding place for a dead Jewish girl, is what millions of visitors want to see.

…AND A CLASSIC FROM THE ARCHIVES…

In this article from the 1960s – reprinted 10 years ago – John Sack of CBS News wrote about his time covering M company, who were headed to Vietnam.

(Esquire, approx 22 mins reading time)

“Dust! … Dust! … Dust! … All of them!” Milett said, hurling himself from locker to locker and giving each the fingertip test, a furious Pancho Gonzales forehand. “This is a court-martial offense! You aren’t ready for inspection!” he screamed—and suddenly his face wasn’t purple, his skin wasn’t bedsheet tight, the Sergeant was no longer angry. He laughed. He had realized, this whole thing was ridiculous—ridiculous, that a man should present himself for inspection with his footlocker dusty. 

More: The best reads from every previous Sitdown Sunday>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?
    106,137  249
    2
    		'We are finally seeing a bit of light': Anthony Foley's wife Olive speaks out two years after his death
    30,326  6
    3
    		May takes potshot at rivals as Brexiteer tells her not a 'cat in hell's chance' of getting Brexit deal through
    25,887  65
    Fora
    1
    		This year's John Lewis Christmas ad didn't hit the spot. Here's why
    510  0
    2
    		'Spa-like showers' and a 'barista bar': How Dublin Airport plans to go fancy in a €1.7bn upgrade
    129  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests
    101,746  97
    2
    		How did you rate Ireland in their magnificent win over the All Blacks?
    72,699  126
    3
    		Stunning Stockdale score sees Schmidt's Ireland down the All Blacks again
    51,115  120
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rob Kardashian, Vogue Williams, and Pippa O'Connor... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    8,244  0
    2
    		Poll: Which exercise do you dread the most during your work-out?
    4,605  0
    3
    		How Well Do You Know The Spice Girls?
    3,770  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Heroin worth over â¬2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    Heroin worth over €2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    Teenager to appear in court charged with stealing 14 bicycles
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    DUBLIN
    Stunning Stockdale score sees Schmidt's Ireland down the All Blacks again
    Stunning Stockdale score sees Schmidt's Ireland down the All Blacks again
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    PSNI
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    Weapons believed to belong to the New IRA explode in back garden boiler fire
    IRELAND
    Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    'I just couldn't believe he came out with the ball': O'Mahony try-saver made all the difference
    Haka response from Ireland a statement that they refused to take a backward step

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie