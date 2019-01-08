This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Post-mortem due to be carried out today on skeletal remains found in Wexford

The results of this post-mortem will help to determine the course of the gardaí’s investigation.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 7:49 AM
36 minutes ago 1,861 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4428117
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A POST-MORTEM is due to be carried out later today after skeletal remains were discovered in Wexford.

The remains believed to be that of a woman were found at Ballyandrew near Ferns shortly after 11.30am yesterday.

Gardaí have yet to formally identify the remains. However, gardaí believe they may be those of an Italian national in her 50s, the Irish Times reported this morning.

The results of the post-mortem are expected to help determine the course of the investigation.

The scene was preserved overnight, as investigators from the Garda Technical Bureau are set to attend this morning. The Office of the State Pathologist was also notified following the discovery. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

