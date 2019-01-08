Post-mortem due to be carried out today on skeletal remains found in Wexford

A POST-MORTEM is due to be carried out later today after skeletal remains were discovered in Wexford.

The remains believed to be that of a woman were found at Ballyandrew near Ferns shortly after 11.30am yesterday.

Gardaí have yet to formally identify the remains. However, gardaí believe they may be those of an Italian national in her 50s, the Irish Times reported this morning.

The results of the post-mortem are expected to help determine the course of the investigation.

The scene was preserved overnight, as investigators from the Garda Technical Bureau are set to attend this morning. The Office of the State Pathologist was also notified following the discovery.