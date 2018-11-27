This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Sleeping pilot overflies Australian island destination by almost 30 miles

The pilot, who has not been identified, was the only person aboard the twin-propeller plane.

By Associated Press Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 9:48 PM
27 minutes ago 4,261 Views 2 Comments
File Photo
Image: Jeff McIntosh/PA Images
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Jeff McIntosh/PA Images

A COMMERCIAL PILOT is under investigation after falling asleep in the cockpit of a freight plane and overflying his Australian island destination by 46 kilometers (29 miles).

The pilot, who has not been identified, was the only person aboard the twin-propeller Piper PA-31 Navajo Chieftain and was flying on autopilot during the early morning flight on 8 November.

The pilot – who was travelling 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Devonport city on Tasmania to King Island in Bass Strait – “unintentionally fell asleep while in command of the aircraft,” Melbourne-based Vortex Air, the pilot’s employer, has said. 

“The issue became apparent when air traffic control was unable to contact the pilot in-flight, and the aircraft traveled past the intended destination point while operating on autopilot,” a company statement said.

Air traffic control recordings showed several radio calls were made to the unresponsive pilot, The Australian newspaper has reported.

The pilot landed safely on King Island, Vortex Air has said.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau – a crash and risk investigator – and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority are investigating the incident and the company’s management of pilot fatigue.

The bureau confirmed that the plane had overflown the King Island Airport by 46 kilometers (29 miles) due to the pilot sleeping. It said it would interview the pilot and review Vortex Air’s operational procedures before a report on the incident is made public.

Vortex Air said the 6.20 a.m. flight had been the first on the pilot’s first day back at work after taking leave. He continued flying that day.

The newspaper said the pilot reported for duty despite having had little or no sleep the previous night due to a personal crisis.

“Vortex Air takes the safety of our passengers, crew and pilots extremely seriously and always abide by all safety procedures,” the airline has said.

“This is an extremely rare occurrence, as demonstrated by the company’s excellent safety track record,” it added.

The company said it was assisting the pilot to “safely return to full duties.”

