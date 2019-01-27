Gardaí appeal for information after person injured in aggravated burglary

GARDAÍ IN SLIGO are appealing for witnesses after a person was injured during an aggravated burglary on a house in the county.

At about 2.30am on Saturday morning, the occupant of a house in Carrickbanagher near Colooney was threatened and assaulted by a male intruder.

It is understood that the intruder, who was wearing dark clothing, left the house on foot with a number of undisclosed items along with a sum of cash.

The alarm was raised when a family member returned home a short time later. The injured occupant was taken to hospital and treated for their injuries, which have been described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in Drumfin between midnight and 3am and witnessed any suspicious activity to contact them.

They are also appealing to motorists who may have offered someone a lift or noticed anything suspicious on the following routes between 1am and 3.30am on Sunday morning to come forward:

Balymote town towards Drumfin (R293)

N17 between Cooloney and Tubbercurry

N4 between Colooney and Drumfin

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.