Gardaí investigating after bronze statue stolen from Sligo church

The statue in Drumcliff, Co Sligo Source: Garda Info

GARDAÍ IN SLIGO are investigating the theft of a bronze statue from a car park in Drumcliffe, Co Sligo over the weekend.

The statue was taken from the main car park of the town sometime between Friday and Sunday.

The statue forms part of a larger sculpture which displays the WB Yeats poem, He Wishes For The Cloths Of Heaven.

It was sculpted by Jackie McKenna and was first unveiled in 2003. The grave of WB Yeats is located at Drumcliffe Church.

“After last nights wonderful Carol Service, two guards informed us the sculpture from the main car park had been stolen,” an account for the church tweeted.

Any info on its safe return would be greatly appreciated.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Drumcliffe area over the weekend or with any information is asked to contact gardaí in Sligo on 071-9157000.