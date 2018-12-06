CervicalCheck: Women have until end of this month to apply for free repeat test

WOMEN WHO ARE concerned about their cervical screening results have until the end of this month to avail of a free consultation or repeat smear test.

The HSE has written to GPs registered with Cervical Check to remind them that repeat smear tests will end on 31 December, as scheduled.

If you have previously had a smear test and are unsure whether or not you should apply for a free consultation, check out this explainer from earlier this year.

The State will cover the cost of both the GP visit (even if you don’t have a repeat test after the consultation) and the test.

Minister for Health, Simon Harris, announced in April that any women of screening age – 25 to 60 – with concerns about their cervical screening could avail of a free consultation or repeat smear test with any GP registered with Cervical Check.

Harris’ announcement was following on from concerns about failures in the National Cervical Screening programme, now known as the Cervical Check scandal, which has affected 221 women.

In its statement today, the HSE added that a cervical screening is one of the best ways to prevent cervical cancer and recommended that all women of the screening age attend their regular smear tests.

This is why it is important that women attend for regular smear tests when invited to do so and to visit their GP if they have any symptoms. Symptoms may include pelvic pain, irregular vaginal bleeding, vaginal discharge or pain during or after sex.

More information on cervical screening is available on the HSE’s website.