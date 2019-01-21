Over 10,200 litres of smuggled whiskey seized in Dublin Port

REVENUE OFFICERS AT Dublin Port seized over 11,000 litres of alcohol with a retail value of over €403,000 last week.

The smuggled alcohol, which included over 10,200 litres of blended scotch whiskey and 800 litres of alcopops, represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €255,300.

Officers discovered the smuggled alcohol when they searched a trailer which had originated from Poland.

Source: Revenue

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal alcohol in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal alcohol, they can contact Revenue in confidence on its confidential line: 1800 295 295.