Dublin: 6 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Over 10,200 litres of smuggled whiskey seized in Dublin Port

The alcohol, worth a quarter of a million euro to the Exchequer, was discovered in a trailer that had originated from Poland.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 21 Jan 2019, 5:52 PM
45 minutes ago 3,775 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4452051

REVENUE OFFICERS AT Dublin Port seized over 11,000 litres of alcohol with a retail value of over €403,000 last week.

The smuggled alcohol, which included over 10,200 litres of blended scotch whiskey and 800 litres of alcopops, represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €255,300.

Officers discovered the smuggled alcohol when they searched a trailer which had originated from Poland.

16-01-19 - Port Alcohol Source: Revenue

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal alcohol in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal alcohol, they can contact Revenue in confidence on its confidential line: 1800 295 295.

