This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two snowboarders killed in avalanche as extreme weather death toll rises to 21 across Europe

The snowboarders were killed in an avalanche in Bulgaria’s Pirin Mountains yesterday.

By Associated Press Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 12:38 PM
14 minutes ago 1,335 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4436719
Destruction inside the Hotel Saentis on the Schwaegalp in Switzerland
Image: GIAN EHRENZELLER/PA Images
Destruction inside the Hotel Saentis on the Schwaegalp in Switzerland
Destruction inside the Hotel Saentis on the Schwaegalp in Switzerland
Image: GIAN EHRENZELLER/PA Images

AT LEAST 21 people have been killed as a result of extreme weather across Europe this month, after four more lives were claimed due to snow yesterday.

The Bulgarian Red Cross said two snowboarders were killed in an avalanche in the southwestern Pirin Mountains yesterday.

A snowplow driver was also killed in Germany yesterday after his vehicle toppled into an icy river, while an electrical worker in Albania suffered a fatal heart attack while repairing damaged power lines.

Police in Lenggries, south of Munich, said the 48-year-old snowplow driver was rescued from the river after several hours but died in a hospital.

Workers at the Hotel Saentis in eastern Switzerland spent Friday shovelling out hip-deep snow after a 300-metre wide avalanche smashed through the hotel’s windows on Thursday afternoon, injuring three people.

Also on Friday, Austrian military helicopters flew 66 German teenagers out of a mountain guest house where they had been stuck for several days.

About 2,000 soldiers and other emergency workers in Albania were assigned to help people trapped by snow and to clear roads to restore access to cutoff villages.

Several towns and cities in southwest Serbia introduced emergency measures, warning of snow piling up on the roads and sealing off mountain villages, Serbian state TV reported.

In neighbouring Montenegro, meteorologist Dragan Buric said the first ten days of January have been among the coldest the country has seen in decades.

“We have snow in January in the capital city [Podgorica] for the first time in nine years,” Buric told Montenegrin state TV.

In Germany and Austria, where heavy snow caused fatal avalanches and major disruptions in the past few days, the situation was easing on Friday.

Airlines cancelled around 120 flights at Frankfurt Airport and 90 at Munich Airport because of concerns about snow.

In the eastern German city of Chemnitz, all burials at the municipal cemetery were called off until Monday because of snow.

In the Austrian city of Salzburg, all parks, public gardens, play areas and cemeteries were closed because of the danger posed by trees cracking under the weight of snow.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'They were going to shoot me and sell my fiancée as a sex slave': Irish couple robbed on holiday from hell
    89,773  98
    2
    		Tributes paid to PE teacher killed in Donegal crash
    71,062  13
    3
    		Heavy snowfall engulfs parts of Europe with several deaths and widespread disruption
    47,061  27
    Fora
    1
    		'The stench of GamerCon harmed us. We still get complaints about it and we weren't even involved'
    1,253  0
    2
    		A threat to 350 jobs and 'unconstitutional' – here's Viagogo's legal memo to the State about tout laws
    217  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Gloucester v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    78,601  56
    2
    		Sensational Joey Carbery guides Munster to superb five-try win in Gloucester
    56,649  138
    3
    		Good news for fans as Munster's European pool decider set for free-to-air TV
    33,075  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Cara Delevingne lost 50,000 Instagram followers after sharing her thoughts on Surviving R Kelly
    13,990  3
    2
    		Modern Family's Sarah Hyland discussed returning from the brink of suicide at 26
    6,172  0
    3
    		Saoirse Ronan spoke about the importance of showing menstruation in film in an interview with Sinéad Burke
    5,991  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man appears in court and a second man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    GARDAí
    Appeal for witnesses after alleged assault in Temple Bar
    Appeal for witnesses after alleged assault in Temple Bar
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    DUBLIN
    Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs
    Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    RTÉ
    The line-up for tonight's Late Late Show is pretty impressive
    The line-up for tonight's Late Late Show is pretty impressive
    These were the most-watched TV shows in Ireland last year
    Grand Slam decider the most-watched sporting event on Irish TV in 2018

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie