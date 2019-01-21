This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Snow-ice warning issued by Met Éireann

The warning will be valid from 9pm today until 7pm tomorrow.

By Órla Ryan Monday 21 Jan 2019, 2:00 PM
1 hour ago 23,248 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4451381
Snow on Griffith Avenue in Dublin in March 2018.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Snow on Griffith Avenue in Dublin in March 2018.
Snow on Griffith Avenue in Dublin in March 2018.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a national Status Yellow snow-ice warning.

The warning will be valid from 9pm today until 7pm tomorrow.

Icy and slippery conditions are expected due to accumulation of ice and snow on untreated surfaces.

Scattered sleet and snow showers will be most frequent across Ulster and Connacht, but some showers will occur in central and eastern areas at times with the odd flurry further south.

Accumulations of 1-2cm are expected. Wintry showers will become confined to northern areas by late evening, Met Éireann said.

In terms of the overall forecast, outbreaks of rain already over the western half of the country will gradually extend eastwards to all areas during the course of the afternoon and evening.

The rain will be heavy for a time and may be preceded by sleet over northern hills. Winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, south to southwest in direction, with gales along Atlantic coasts.

Clearer, colder conditions with wintry showers will follow later in the evening. It’ll be cold, with highest temperatures ranging from four degrees Celsius in the north to eight degrees Celsius in the south.

Lowest temperatures will range minus two to plus two degrees tonight.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Everything you need to know about viewing the 'super wolf blood moon' overnight
    90,420  39
    2
    		Bilateral deal between the UK and Ireland ruled out
    59,299  26
    3
    		Teen who stared at Native American protester says he was trying to calm the situation
    51,830  125
    Fora
    1
    		We're teaming up with Griffith College to give one reader an online MBA scholarship
    580  0
    2
    		How to lead a team without making people feel like minions
    481  0
    3
    		Hainan Airlines is launching a second direct route from Ireland to China
    317  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wasps vs Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    78,895  40
    2
    		All-Ireland derby at the Aviva Stadium as Champions Cup quarters confirmed
    41,387  103
    3
    		'It's a mark of the man that he was willing to show us how he felt': Mick McCarthy and a remarkably raw documentary
    30,216  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you to share the worst mistake you've made in work, and we've picked our favourites
    7,737  3
    2
    		Ja Rule's really not happy with how people view him after the Fyre Festival documentaries ...it's The Dredge
    4,122  0
    3
    		Here's why The Creep Dive podcast is about to become your latest obsession
    3,510  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Missing boy (14) found safe and well
    Missing boy (14) found safe and well
    Family of 18-year-old missing for 10 days 'very concerned for his wellbeing'
    Missing 14-year-old girl found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    PSNI
    Second security alert underway in Derry
    Second security alert underway in Derry
    Fifth man arrested over Derry car bomb
    CCTV footage of Derry city centre car bomb released as two men (20s) arrested
    DERRY
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh
    Derry City complete the capture of former Celtic youth player from Brighton

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie