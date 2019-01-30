This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
'You're going to freeze or lose a limb': Temperatures of -28 degrees cripple US midwest

Temperatures have dropped as low as minus 28 degrees.

By Associated Press Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 1:22 PM
10 minutes ago 1,537 Views 2 Comments
Pastor John Steger, with Grace In The City church, embraces Jearline Cyrus, a homeless woman, in downtown Minneapolis.
Pastor John Steger, with Grace In The City church, embraces Jearline Cyrus, a homeless woman, in downtown Minneapolis.
Pastor John Steger, with Grace In The City church, embraces Jearline Cyrus, a homeless woman, in downtown Minneapolis.

A DEADLY ARCTIC deep freeze enveloped the US midwest with record-breaking temperatures, triggering widespread closures of schools and businesses, and prompting the US Postal Service to take the rare step of suspending mail delivery to a wide swath of the region.

Many normal activities shut down and residents huddled inside as the National Weather Service forecast plunging temperatures from one of the coldest air masses in years.

Officials throughout the region were focused on protecting vulnerable people from the cold, including the homeless, seniors and those living in substandard housing.

Some buses were turned into mobile warming shelters to help the homeless in Chicago, where temperatures plunged to -28 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record low for the day set in 1966.

The bitter cold is the result of a split in the polar vortex that allowed temperatures to plunge much further south than normal.

Governors in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan declared emergencies as the worst of the cold threatened. In Chicago, major attractions closed because of the bitter cold, including the Lincoln Park Zoo, the Art Institute and the Field Museum.

“These (conditions) are actually a public health risk and you need to treat it appropriately,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said yesterday. “They are life-threatening conditions and temperatures.”

A wind chill of -32 degrees Celsius) can freeze skin within 15 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

In Michigan, homeless shelters in Lansing were becoming “overloaded”, Mayor Andy Schor said. They also were filling up in Detroit.

Winter Weather Andy Maxfield brushes snow from his truck outside his home after heavy snow in Minneapolis. Source: Joe Ahlquist/jahlquist@postbulletin.com

“People don’t want to be out there right now,” said Brennan Ellis, 53, who is staying at the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

Detroit’s outlook was for overnight lows around -24 degrees Celsius, with wind chills dropping to -37.

At least four deaths were linked to the weather system, including a man struck and killed by a snow plow in the Chicago area, a young couple whose SUV struck another on a snowy road in northern Indiana and a Milwaukee man found frozen to death in a garage.

The US Postal Service said it would suspend mail delivery today in parts or all of several Midwest states including North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois.

News: Winter Weather A snow covered Jeremy Buckta, of Manitowoc, snow blows his driveway in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Hawaii native Charles Henry, 54, was staying at a shelter in St. Paul, Minnesota, and said he was grateful to have a place to stay out of the cold.

“That wind chill out there is not even a joke,” he said. “I feel sorry for anybody that has to stay outside.”

Chicago was turning five buses into makeshift warming centres moving around the city, some with nurses aboard, to encourage the homeless to come in from the cold.

“We’re bringing the warming shelters to them, so they can stay near all of their stuff and still warm up,” said Cristina Villarreal, spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Family and Support Services.

Shelters, churches and city departments in Detroit worked together to help get vulnerable people out of the cold, offering the message to those who refused help that “you’re going to freeze or lose a limb,” said Terra DeFoe, a senior adviser to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

News: Winter Weather Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Hundreds of public schools and several large universities from North Dakota to Pennsylvania cancelled classes or planned to do so.

American Indian tribes in the Upper Midwest were doing what they could to help members in need with heating supplies. The extreme cold was “a scary situation,” because much of the housing is of poor quality, said Chris Fairbanks, energy assistance programme manager for the White Earth Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota.

The cold weather was even affecting beer deliveries, with a pair of western Wisconsin distributors saying they would delay or suspend shipments for fear that beer would freeze in their trucks.

But it wasn’t stopping one of America’s most formidable endurance tests, however — the three-day Arrowhead 135 was going on as scheduled in northeastern Minnesota.

Competitors can cover the race route by bicycle, cross-country skis or just running.
The cold is attributed to a sudden warming far above the North Pole. A blast of warm air from misplaced Moroccan heat last month made the normally super chilly air temperatures above the North Pole rapidly increase.

That split the polar vortex into pieces, which then started to wander, said Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research.

One of those polar vortex pieces is responsible for the subzero temperatures across the Midwest this week.

