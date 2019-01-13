This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Soloheadbeg Ambush and the shots heard around the world

It’s widely seen as the event which sparked the War of Independence.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago 5,782 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4432645
A wanted poster for Dan Breen released after the ambush.
Image: Wikimedia
A wanted poster for Dan Breen released after the ambush.
A wanted poster for Dan Breen released after the ambush.
Image: Wikimedia

WIDELY CITED AS the start of the War of Independence, the centenary of the Soloheadbeg Ambush is a week away.

The events of 21 January 1919 in Tipperary were not connected to the first meeting of the Dáil, taking place in Dublin on the same day, but are no less significant for it.

The tactics used by the volunteers, in using an exposed rural location to their advantage, were identical to those throughout the two-year War of Independence.

It also mirrored the complicated nature of the conflict, with two Irish Catholic RIC policemen shot dead during the ambush, and echoed the moral questions thrown up by the unauthorised use of violence. 

The source for much of the detail of what happened comes from Irish Volunteer Dan Breen in his autobiography My Fight for Irish Freedom, but there remains debate about exactly what his intentions were ahead of the ambush.

Breen was a member of the Third Tipperary Brigade of the Irish Volunteers which carried out the operation.

According to multiple accounts of what happened, Breen and other members of the brigade received information that a quantity of the explosive gelignite was to be transported from an army barracks to a local quarry.

The exact timing of the shipment was unknown so the volunteers began preparing for a raid on the convey after Christmas 1918 and into early January 1919.

Writing in the History Ireland magazine, lecturer Kevin Haddick Flynn explains that the team was also unaware exactly how many policemen would be guarding shipment, with estimates ranging from two to six.

On the day of the ambush, the cart carrying the explosives was guarded by two RIC men and two council workers.

The policemen were Patrick O’Connell from Cork and James McDonnell from Mayo, the latter of whom was a widower with four children.

According to Flynn’s article, this is what happened during the struggle that led to their shooting dead:

The affray when it happened lasted a matter of minutes. The cart came abreast of the gate and a challenge was shouted. This is believed to have been ‘hands up’ and is said to have been shouted twice. The RIC men were taken aback and initially thought that those behind the hedge were playing a practical joke. On seeing the masked men they moved to unsling their rifles. At least three ambushers were visible to the police. Constable O’Connell stooped for cover behind the cart and Constable MacDonnell got excited and began to fumble with his weapon. Sean Treacy opened fire with an automatic rifle and Robinson and Breen fired their revolvers. Paddy O’Dwyer jumped onto the road and caught the horse’s head. He was followed by Breen and Robinson. The two policemen now lay dead on the roadway. The two workmen looked on, stupefied.

The two dead policemen are therefore seen as the first two people to have been killed during the War of Independence, but others dispute exactly when the is said to have begun.

The Soloheadbeg Ambush is also controversial because there is debate as to the motives of the volunteers, with some suggestions that the men had planned to kill the officers to spark a wider conflict.

Related Read

14.12.18 Who was your Irish MP in 1918? Here's a list of everyone elected in that historic election

The operation itself was not directly ordered by the leadership of the Irish Volunteers, but a number of weeks after it happened the official publication of the Irish Volunteers, An tÓglach, declared that volunteers were entitled told to use,

all legitimate methods of warfare against the soldiers and policemen of the English usurper, and to slay them if necessary to overcome their resistance.

1918

UCC Irish history John Borgonovo argues that the ambush could better be classified as a raid gone wrong.

“The episode doesn’t seem to be have been planned with the intention of killing anyone and because of the fatalities and the fact that it coincides with the Dáil, it becomes an easy starting point for the War of Independence,” he says.

“I’d argue that War of Independence really started in January 1920 when there was a more organised and systematic attack on the crown forces.”

The Soloheadbeg Ambush occurring on the same day as the first Dáil is also seen as another reason by it is considered the start of the War of Independence but Borgonovo says that candidates in the 1918 election did not run on a threat of violence.

During the 1918 general election, the republicans did not argue that there was going to be an armed insurrection. They did not get approval from the voters for an armed insurrection should they not achieve independence. That being said, they also campaigned with Irish Volunteers, and the Irish Volunteers were at the forefront, or were very much a visible part of the republican election machinery.

“The acted as stewards, they appeared in uniform, some of the candidates spoke in uniform, so there was an implied threat of insurrection, but it wasn’t explicit.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Suspected drink driver escaped arrest because garda wasn't allowed turn on sirens
    122,113  72
    2
    		In 1973 the government had to politely explain why it couldn't cash a near 100-year-old bond
    66,238  20
    3
    		Nobel Prize winner who helped discover DNA's shape stripped of titles over 'reprehensible' race remarks
    60,944  119
    Fora
    1
    		Medtech firms have a year to prepare for new EU rules but the inspectors aren't ready
    188  0
    2
    		Why managers should drop the macho attitude and make work a 'psychologically safe' place
    137  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    52,248  50
    2
    		Ulster Rugby vow to 'robustly investigate any complaints' after Simon Zebo says he was abused by fans
    40,255  146
    3
    		'My phone would not stop lighting up. People reached out that were going through an extremely difficult time'
    28,828  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		15 Irish walking trails to get the perfect smug Insta on
    14,190  4
    2
    		Here's why everyone's switching to bars of soap instead of shower gel all of a sudden
    6,254  1
    3
    		Beauty Q: Which part of your body do you match your foundation to?
    2,845  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    UK
    All eyes are on Westminster again, but what can Theresa May do if her vote fails?
    All eyes are on Westminster again, but what can Theresa May do if her vote fails?
    Brexiteers were furious with Westminster's House Speaker this week - so what's the latest row about?
    Pro-Brexit protester arrested in relation to incident which saw British MP branded a 'fascist'
    LEINSTER
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    OPINION
    Lynn Ruane: People with a criminal record for minor offences deserve a second chance
    Lynn Ruane: People with a criminal record for minor offences deserve a second chance
    The Irish For: Brexit and the rise of Hiberno-English
    Opinion: Kind, fun and a music champion - why Larry Gogan is the king of radio

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie