Sunday 9 December, 2018
'The day I felt the loneliest': 7 brilliant entries to the 2018 Sony photo awards

The categories include Natural World, Portraiture, Landscape and Architecture.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,047 Views 7 Comments
WITH JUST A month away until the final deadline, Sony has released a batch of photographs received to date to highlight the quality and variety of entries.

If you want to enter the awards, you can do so, for free, here. The deadline is 4 January 2019, and there are a number of categories where you can enter.

Scott Gray, CEO and founder of the World Photography Organisation said that the awards uncover “emerging photographic talent and gives established artists a global audience for their work”.

British photographer Amanda Harman said that taking part in the competition had led to “great things”.

I feel that being shortlisted for the 2018 awards – and receiving a book deal – for a series that I took with the Sony camera that I won at the 2014 awards has nicely completed a circle. The awards have undoubtedly helped me in my career, and I am excited for the next steps.

Culture

4045_1_11471_MichaelCheeYenChuan_Malaysia_Open_Culture_2019 Source: Michael Chee Yen Chuan, Malaysia

“Taken on 21 November 2018. The following photo is taken at an opera stage in Cheok Beh Kieng Temple, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Each Opera performer has a unique set of make-up.”

Landscape

4039_11465_NguyenPhucThanh_Vietnam_Open_Landscape_2019 Source: Nguyen Phuc Thanh, Vietnam

“‘LongCoc’ is most beautiful tea mountain in Vietnam with shape look like upside down bowls and produce huge quantity of tea for exporting. In the beginning of winter, fog is covered and temperature is lower and more amazing when sunrise.”

Travel 

4031_11451_TamErdt_Germany_Open_Travel_2019 Source: Tam Erdt, Germany

“We shot the sunrise at Tre Cimes and waited for the Milky Way. Suddenly a car appeared on the horizon and drove all the way to the lodge Rifugio Locatelli. We started a long exposure to complete the perfect composition.”

Portraiture

4025_2_11445_CarloDiamanti_Italy_Open_Portraiture_2019 Source: Carlo Diamanti, Portugal

 ”In this picture I meant to express the day I felt the loneliest.”

Street

4041_1_11467_AntnioLeong_Portugal_Open_StreetPhotography_2019 Source: António Leong, Portugal

“After a long day, butcher preparing to close his shop. The picture was taken inside the ‘Red Market’, which is a three-story wet market building in Macau. Erected in 1934, this is one of the oldest markets preserved in its original form, and its name derives from the red bricks used in construction.”

Architecture

4023_11443_PavelsProkopecs_Latvia_Open_Architecture_2019 Source: Pavels Prokopecs, Latvia

“Garden of Rundale Castle, bird’s-eye [view]. Latvia.”

Natural World and Wildlife

4051_11477_JunVLao_Philippines_Open_NaturalWorldWildlife_2019 Source: Jun V Lao, Philippines

“An immense school of sardines make way for a Scuba diver enjoying an array of shimmers and shadows exhibited by the shoaling million.

“Taken in March 2018 at Moalboal Philippines, it’s the only place on Earth where this nature’s spectacle happens on a daily basis. Shot the image at around 10 meters deep, the shot required a fisheye lens to capture the immense size of the shoal juxtaposed enabling me to get close enough to light the immense school just perfectly.”

