This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We made it for nothing, but it worked': After sold-out audiences and awards, this Irish film will screen on RTÉ tonight

Soulsmith, shot in both Dublin and Mayo, is the debut feature from writer/director Kevin Henry.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 21 Dec 2018, 12:08 PM
2 hours ago 9,726 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4409625

Source: Seamus Waters/YouTube

AN AWARD-WINNING Irish feature film which was entirely self-funded will receive its Irish television premiere when it screens on RTÉ One tonight.

Soulsmith follows the journey of Ed Smith, a Dublin-based playwright who is struggling professionally after initial success in the Irish theatre world.

After hearing about a family bereavement, Ed returns home to Mayo to attend the funeral and reconnect with family and friends, but is also forced to confront his life and question the value of his work.

The debut feature from writer/director Kevin Henry was shot in both Dublin and Mayo, and won Best International Feature at the Austin Revolution Film Festival.

But it’s almost a wonder the film ever got that far, as Henry explains.

“We made it for next to nothing,” he tells TheJournal.ie.

“We reluctantly had to ask cast and crew to work for free, or to get various locations to let us use them for free. Anything else was our own money, or support from friends and family.”

He also speaks of how humbling it was to have people who he’d barely ever met put in so much time and energy to the shoot of his first feature film.

“It was a great buzz and a great atmosphere. We made some great friends through it, and it worked.

“So many of the crew have gone on to work on bigger projects since, and it’s great to see everyone getting ahead.”

The film took four weeks to shoot, but Henry reveals that the post-production phase was much longer, particularly as he and producer Seamus Waters wanted to ensure it looked right

“Sometimes you hear people who make low-budget films say that it looks a certain way or is missing something because they didn’t have the money,” he says. “But we wanted to get it right.”

Since its initial release in 2016, Soulsmith has played to sold-out audiences across the country and won an award at the aforementioned Austin Revolution Film Festival.

So how does it feel to have done so much with such a limited amount of money?

“It’s great to get it this far,” Henry says. “A good lot of it is luck, and you just have to keep plugging away. It can be hard to keep going with it, mentally.

“But it’s great that we got the slot on RTÉ, and we’re hoping it might help us now in our next project.”

Soulsmith will screen on RTÉ One at 11:55 pm on Friday 21 December.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    97,931  63
    2
    		British army called in to hunt drones that left flights grounded at Gatwick
    80,301  123
    3
    		Abortion services made legal in Ireland as Michael D Higgins signs Bill into law
    40,277  229
    Fora
    1
    		Major concert promoters will hike ticket prices under incoming tax changes
    707  0
    2
    		These emails reveal the inside story of how Dún Laoghaire's innovation hub plan fell apart
    267  0
    3
    		Diagnosing this condition is 'traumatic'. Galway's Kite Medical thinks it has the solution
    173  0
    The42
    1
    		The striker from Dublin whose side gave Solskjaer a European scare
    25,301  9
    2
    		One last win for the All-Ireland hurling champions before Christmas
    22,354  4
    3
    		'There's a lot of guys that are playing good rugby in my position in Ireland'
    17,234  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan is full of praise for Bradley Cooper, and it's pretty heartwarming
    6,770  0
    2
    		Michael Rapaport has failed to see the far-reaching effect of his criticism of Ariana Grande
    5,895  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    3,408  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    DUBLIN
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    COURT
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie