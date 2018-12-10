This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 December, 2018
South Dublin County Council approves plan for apartment block beside park

The plans had prompted objections from some community workers.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 10 Dec 2018, 7:25 PM
1 hour ago 7,884 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4386907
A section of Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght.
Image: Flickr/Informatique
A section of Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght.
A section of Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght.
Image: Flickr/Informatique

COUNCILLORS IN SOUTH Dublin County Council have voted to approved a new apartment block development that had prompted objections from some local volunteers.

The plans are for an area attached to Sean Walsh Park and would see a total of 81 new one or two-bedroom apartments that the council says are specially designed for older persons.

The public park is located beside Tallaght Stadium and across the main road from The Square shopping centre.

The site in question is not part of the public park area but a local volunteer group had argued that a depot located on the site helped them with litter cleanup efforts.

The council says the depot will be moved to an existing depot in nearby Tymon Park. 

The Tallaght Litter Mugs also opposed the development on the basis that the location beside Tallaght Stadium was inappropriate for elderly persons. 

At a meeting of the council this evening, councillors voted to approve the apartment plan by a margin of 25 in favour with 13 against. 

The motion accepted by the councillors stated that it was “in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.  

The 13 councillors who voted against the plan were made up of members from Fine Gael, Renua or independents. 

Social Democrats councillor Dermot Looney criticised the Fine Gael councillors who opposed the plan in a series of tweets following this evening’s vote:

Pathetic to see Fine Gael opposing another social housing development in SDCC. They are joined by Renua and the Shane Ross Indos. Thankfully the left-of-centre majority on the Council will ensure that 81 housing units for older people will go ahead adjacent to Tallaght Stadium.

“FG’s right-wing populism knows no bounds. They could not give two hoots about those with housing needs. With no Cllrs in Tallaght this is a tactical manoeuvre to build support on the back of the campaign against these homes,” Looney added.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

