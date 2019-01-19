This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda College spending €15k to train European cops how to speak English like a police officer

The three-week course will “provide an opportunity for gardaí to work with their European counterparts”.

By Sean Murray Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 4,057 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4446790
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THE GARDAÍ HAVE issued a request for tender for the provision of English Language Courses at the Garda College in Templemore… but it’s not the kind of language course you may be thinking of.

The courses aim at improving participants’ from various European countries’ language skills for policing in English which basically means they learn how to speak like a police officer in English – or “instruments and systems of European police cooperation in English”. 

An Garda Síochána is spending €15k on the three-week course for 30 participants.

The tender is being issued because the gardaí is aiming to ensure the most economical CEPOL – European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training – is provided at Templemore, as well as an improvement to the “quality of service”.

The objectives for the course include: “To broaden and demonstrate increase use of police terminology within the host country; to develop spontaneity and fluidity when using profession-specific English language; to improve the ability to use functional language in various policing contexts and environments.”

Tender documents provide a draft course programme, which includes a “possible field trip [to] Dublin Criminal Courts of Justice”. 

garda english language training

Under the heading of policing topics, this includes areas such as garda history, Irish legal system, presentations on Interpol and Europol, and organised crime.

These training programmes under CEPOL are arranged by the Garda College’s International Training and Academic Coordination office (ITAC).

It coordinates the attendance of garda members at these courses, as well as the cooperation with other European countries.

“This engagement provides an opportunity for gardaí to network with their European counterparts,” according to the garda website.

Participants have also been provided with an opportunity to observe Garda operations, which gives them a greater understanding of our policing systems and how we interact with the public. Groups also attend the Criminal Courts of Justice for a briefing on the justice system and observe various courts in session. 

The deadline for this tender is 12 February.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We will miss him dearly': RTÉ tributes to presenter Alan McQuillan who has died aged 37
    150,908  18
    2
    		Gardaí believe fatal shooting outside Swords gym connected to local drugs trade
    67,611  96
    3
    		Witness to 'horrendous' Prince Philip crash says it's 'amazing' there were no serious injuries
    46,046  30
    Fora
    1
    		Salesforce thinks the housing crisis will ease by the time it brings 1,500 new jobs to Dublin
    731  0
    2
    		'I sold my business for €6m. To get the best deal, you can't be afraid to walk away'
    395  0
    3
    		Ryanair hopes its frailest rivals will die soon - but they keep clinging on for dear life
    101  0
    The42
    1
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,866  16
    2
    		'This is the first game but there's an extra layer because it's Ireland'
    23,268  15
    3
    		O'Mahony passed fit to start in Munster's showdown with Exeter Chiefs
    23,276  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Brian McFadden told Loose Women exactly why he won't be joining Westlife on their reunion tour
    13,909  1
    2
    		First Dates viewers couldn't get their heads around Lorraine from Limerick and her dessert-stealing
    11,250  1
    3
    		Sophie Turner said her hair requirement for Game of Thrones was 'really disgusting'... it's The Dredge
    9,257  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    Zero-degree temperatures forecast as Gardaí warn drivers of slippery roads
    Man (40s) arrested at 450-plant growhouse in Waterford business park
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    COURT
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    Retired surgeon groped genitals of patient (15) while resting his head on his chest, jury hears
    Irishman agrees to be extradited to Netherlands over body chopped up and dumped in canal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie