Garda College spending €15k to train European cops how to speak English like a police officer

THE GARDAÍ HAVE issued a request for tender for the provision of English Language Courses at the Garda College in Templemore… but it’s not the kind of language course you may be thinking of.

The courses aim at improving participants’ from various European countries’ language skills for policing in English which basically means they learn how to speak like a police officer in English – or “instruments and systems of European police cooperation in English”.

An Garda Síochána is spending €15k on the three-week course for 30 participants.

The tender is being issued because the gardaí is aiming to ensure the most economical CEPOL – European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training – is provided at Templemore, as well as an improvement to the “quality of service”.

The objectives for the course include: “To broaden and demonstrate increase use of police terminology within the host country; to develop spontaneity and fluidity when using profession-specific English language; to improve the ability to use functional language in various policing contexts and environments.”

Tender documents provide a draft course programme, which includes a “possible field trip [to] Dublin Criminal Courts of Justice”.

Under the heading of policing topics, this includes areas such as garda history, Irish legal system, presentations on Interpol and Europol, and organised crime.

These training programmes under CEPOL are arranged by the Garda College’s International Training and Academic Coordination office (ITAC).

It coordinates the attendance of garda members at these courses, as well as the cooperation with other European countries.

“This engagement provides an opportunity for gardaí to network with their European counterparts,” according to the garda website.

Participants have also been provided with an opportunity to observe Garda operations, which gives them a greater understanding of our policing systems and how we interact with the public. Groups also attend the Criminal Courts of Justice for a briefing on the justice system and observe various courts in session.

The deadline for this tender is 12 February.