Thursday 27 December, 2018
More than 400 drivers caught speeding on St Stephen's Day

Gardaí had asked drivers to slow down as speeding is a major factor in fatal collisions.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 12:37 PM
35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4415010
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

GARDAÍ CAUGHT MORE than 400 drivers speeding on the roads yesterday.

As part of the Christmas and New Year road safety campaign, gardaí monitored more than 42,000 vehicles.

There were also 26 people arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the course of Christmas Day up until 9am yesterday. 

Yesterday there were 414 vehicles caught driving in excess of the speed limit, including

  • 81km/hr on a 50km/hr road in Carrigart, Co Donegal;
  • 124 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone on the N7 Palmerstown Demesne, Naas, Co Kildare;
  • 112 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on R339 Oranmore, Co Galway;
  • 142 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on the N25, Ballinaboola, Wexford.

An Garda Síochána said speeding is a “major factor” in fatal road traffic collisions and asked drivers to “please slow down to save lives”.

