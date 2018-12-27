More than 400 drivers caught speeding on St Stephen's Day

GARDAÍ CAUGHT MORE than 400 drivers speeding on the roads yesterday.

As part of the Christmas and New Year road safety campaign, gardaí monitored more than 42,000 vehicles.

There were also 26 people arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the course of Christmas Day up until 9am yesterday.

Yesterday there were 414 vehicles caught driving in excess of the speed limit, including

81km/hr on a 50km/hr road in Carrigart, Co Donegal;

124 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone on the N7 Palmerstown Demesne, Naas, Co Kildare;

112 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on R339 Oranmore, Co Galway;

142 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on the N25, Ballinaboola, Wexford.

Out last night? Please ensure you ARE FIT TO DRIVE this morning ... if in doubt, do not take the chance ..... 3 speeders intercepted this morning in Limerick City, all negative for alcohol thankfully.#DrinkAware#FatalConsequences#ForCiaran — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 27, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

An Garda Síochána said speeding is a “major factor” in fatal road traffic collisions and asked drivers to “please slow down to save lives”.