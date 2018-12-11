This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Details revealed of how drivers face higher fines and penalty points the more they break the speed limit

A graduated penalty system for speeding will be introduced where the speed limit is exceeded by 30kph.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 6:02 PM
Image: Shutterstock/lassedesignen
Image: Shutterstock/lassedesignen

DRIVERS WILL FACE higher penalties for speeding under new proposals due to go to Cabinet from Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

In an interview with TheJournal.ie during the summer, the minister confirmed that he intended to introduce a tiered form of speeding offences. 

The details of the exact punishments have now been drafted. The amendments were to be discussed by Cabinet today, however, due to the Brexit fall-out, the discussion was shelved for another day.

In addition to the changes in speeding laws, Ross also sets out rule changes that will see drivers hit with an automatic €80 fine if they are pulled over and do not have their driving licence to hand.

Under the proposed new laws, a graduated penalty system for speeding will be introduced where the speed limit is exceeded by 30kph or less, penalty points will be applied to the driver’s licence.

The proposed fixed charge amounts and penalty points are set out as follows:

Exceeding a speed limit by up to 10 km/h:

  • Fixed Charge – €80
  • Penalty Points on payment of fixed charge – 3
  • Penalty Points on Conviction – 5

Exceeding a speed limit by more than 10km/h but not more than 20km/h:

  • Fixed Charge – €150
  • Penalty Points on payment of fixed charge – 4
  • Penalty Points on Conviction – 6

By more than 20km/h but not more than 30km/h

  • Fixed Charge – €200
  • Penalty Points on payment of fixed charge – 7
  • Penalty Points on Conviction – 7

Anyone driving more than 30km/h over the limit will be treated as dangerous driving and will not be dealt with under the fixed charge or penalty point system

Following the successful passage of his drink-driving legislation, the minister said speeding was next on his list.

“It is as big a killer as alcohol and we will be introducing speeding legislation. I hope we will have a general scheme [of the Bill] before Christmas,” he told TheJournal.ie in August. 

The new rules, as mentioned, will also see additional punishments for drivers who are pulled over and do not have their driving licence to hand

A garda’s discretion to allow motorists present their licence at a station with their licence will be abolished.

