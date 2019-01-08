Unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates arrested after driving 115km/h in 50km/h zone

AN UNACCOMPANIED LEARNER driver has been arrested after being caught driving 115km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Naas Roads Policing conducting a checkpoint last night detected a motorist speeding at 115km in a 50km zone.



Motorist driving on a Learner Permit with no L-Plates displayed. Not

accompanied by a qualified driver.



Driver arrested and charged for court. Vehicle seized. pic.twitter.com/t4tXrFtxQ8 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 8, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Naas Roads Policing was conducting a checkpoint last night when the driver was caught, according to gardaí.

The motorist, who was driving on a learner permit, did not have L-plates displayed on the vehicle.

They were also found not to be accompanied by a qualified driver.

The motorist was arrested and charged for court.

Gardaí seized the vehicle.

On 27 December, 476 vehicles were found driving over the speed limit, according to gardaí, who monitored more than 101,900 vehicles as part of its Christmas and New Year road safety campaign.

On that day, a motorcyclist was caught driving at 198km/h in a 100km/h zone in Drummindoo in Westport.

Others caught driving over the limit included one motorist who was speeding at 122km/h in a 50km/h zone at Mount Brown in Dublin.

Gardaí reminded the public that speeding was a major factor in fatal road traffic collisions, and urged motorists to slow down to save lives.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott