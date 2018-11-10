Quiz: How well do you remember the Spice Girls?

The music video for their first single Wannabe was famous for what reason? Youtube It briefly became the most-watched video on Youtube It was shot in one take

It was banned in four US states It was directed by Trainspotting's Danny Boyle

Their second single was what? PA Images Say You'll Be There 2 Become 1

Mama Stop

Spice was the best-selling album in the world in 1997. How many weeks did it spend atop of the US charts? Wikimedia 1 3

5 7

At the 1997 Brit Awards, they won two awards but lost out on the award for Best British Group to who? PA Images Blur Ocean Colour Scene

Jamiroquai Manic Street Preachers

Which Spice Girls music video was filmed in Dublin? Youtube Who Do You You Think You Are? Too Much

Stop Spice Up Your Life

Fired by the band in 1997, who had been the band's manager? PA Images Simon Fuller Simon Cowell

David Sinclair Christian Horner

What did Nelson Mandela say to reporters when he met the Spice Girls in 1997? PA Images 'These are my heroes' 'What kind of music do they sing?'

'My granddaughter loves them' 'Baby Spice is my favourite'

Who is the only Spice Girl not to have a UK No 1 single as a solo artist? PA Images Mel B Geri Halliwell

Victoria Beckham Emma Bunton

How many studio albums did the Spice Girls release? Wikimedia Three Four

Five Six