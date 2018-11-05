This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 5 November, 2018
The Spice Girls are back - but Irish fans will be left disappointed by UK-only tour

Four of the band’s original five members will reform for a six-date UK stadium tour.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 5 Nov 2018, 3:17 PM
33 minutes ago 4,820 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4323631

THE SPICE GIRLS have announced their long-awaited reunion – but Irish fans will have to travel to the UK if they want to see them.

Speculation has been rife that the 1990s girl group was reforming and they confirmed this afternoon that they are to embark on a six-date UK stadium tour.

Victoria Beckham will not be among their member however, with the now fashion designer not being part of a promotional video released by the band.

The tour will take in six UK cities between 1-14 June 2019, concluding in with a gig in Wembley Stadium.

The group last performed together in 2012 at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale this Saturday.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

