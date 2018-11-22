Tickets for Spice Girls in Croke Park have SOLD OUT as fans vent anger online

TICKETS FOR THE only Irish gig as part of the Spice Girls reunion tour have now sold out.

Tickets for the 24 May 2019 concert in Croke Park were priced at between €59.50 – €191.00 and went on sale at 9am this morning.

MCD Productions announced at just after 11.30am that the tickets are now gone.

Even before the tickets sold out, fans had already gone online to vent frustration at the sale process.

Several said they appeared to have tickets before the web page stalled and they went back in only to find they were only offered more expensive tickets.

@TicketmasterIre wow. Go to pay for Spice Girl tickets and it tells me system is down and says I have to search again. I do that and my only option is the €150 tickets. 😒😒😒 — Kylo mcRenna (@kyleeesi) November 22, 2018 Source: Kylo mcRenna /Twitter

Ticket resale website Viagago already has numerous tickets for the concert available to buy on its website.

Dublin North West TD Noel Rock, who has previously introduced legislation aimed at tackling ticket touting, said in a statement that action is needed.

“The exploitation of fans needs to Stop right now. Legislation is sorely needed here which is why I am lobbying government to enact my touting proposals as soon as possible.”

If we Wannabe good legislators, we’ve got to buck this trend. Tickets for the gig are already selling for €450 on Viagogo, the main facilitator of touting. This is far Too Much. You’d need to be Posh Spice to afford this Scary price.

“Real fans are sick of paying through the nose for tickets to concerts in Ireland.”

Fans who queued up to get tickets at St. Stephen's Green, Dublin today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The 90s pop superstars announced a much-awaited return earlier this month but Irish fans were initially left disappointed by a UK-only tour.

A week later, the band announced a single date in Dublin’s Croke Park to take place a week before the start of the UK tour.