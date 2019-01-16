A huge spinning ice disc on a Maine river has the locals transfixed



Source: City of Westbrook, Maine/Vimeo

PEOPLE IN THE US state of Maine have been sharing images a 90 metre wide spinning ice formation that’s been compared to an alien spacecraft, a carousel and the moon.

The spinning ice disc has formed on the Presumpscot River in the city of Westbrook, with locals saying it has not moved up or downstream at all, spinning in the same location.

A spokesperson for the local council said the ice disc was created at a part of the river where there’s a circular current, creating a whirlpool effect.

Locals have however been making their own comparisons.

Web developer Doug Bertlesman who works in an office overlooking the disc told the Portland Press Herald that it “kind of looks like a crop circle”.

“It’s pretty wild to look at. It’s certainly not every day that you can watch a spinning circle of ice in the river,” he added.

The disc has been spinning in an anti-clockwise direction. Source: Facebook

Another local worker told the paper that he saw a group of ducks sitting on the disc as it spun around.

“There were ducks sitting on it. The ducks were rotating on this big Lazy Susan. It was a big duck-go-round.”

- With reporting by Associated Press