'Splits', 'cracks' and a fight ahead: UK front pages react to May's cabinet deal

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May last night received cabinet approval for a draft Brexit deal.

The next step on the road to the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union is for that draft deal to go to an EU summit at the end of November.

Following that, the UK parliament will vote on May’s draft deal. If it approves the deal, a draft EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill will be introduced.

Should parliament reject May’s deal, the UK government has 21 days to put forward a new plan. The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has welcomed the draft Brexit deal, which includes avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland.

With a deal approved by cabinet, the front pages of the UK’s newspapers have put their spin on developments.

The Daily Mail has a defiant UK PM but warns that “Tory rebels threaten coup to topple her in days.”

The Financial Times runs with: “May braced for backlash after winning ferocious Brexit battle.”

The Daily Express has: “It’s my deal…or no Brexit.”

The Times opted for: “May papers over the cracks.”

The New European went with: “May’s last gasp.”

The Guardian ran with: “May Brexit plan: a split cabinet, a split party and a split nation.”

The i’s front page reads “Cabinet split on whether to back PM” while The Daily Telegraph quotes the British PM saying “There will be difficult days ahead.”