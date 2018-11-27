SpongeBob SquarePants creator dies aged 57

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS CREATOR Stephen Hillenburg has died aged 57, broadcaster Nickleodeon has confirmed.

Hillenburg passed away yesterday of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

“We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants,” Nickleodeon tweeted. “Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work.”

Nearly 250 episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants have been aired since the show began in 1999.

The cartoon follows SpongeBob, a fry cook, and friend Patrick the Starfish and a host of underwater creatures in the city of Bikini Bottom.

SpongeBob SquarePants has also been made into a 2004 movie as well as a musical.

Hillenburg is survived by his wife Karen Hillenburg and their son Clay.

With reporting from AP