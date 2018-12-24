This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three patients taken to hospital after fire on a ward at St Luke's Hospital in Dublin

One patient is being treated for burn injuries and two with smoke inhalation.

By Christina Finn Monday 24 Dec 2018, 2:21 PM
A fire broke out on one of the wards in the early hours of this morning.
A NUMBER OF cancer patients from St Luke’s Hospital in Rathgar, Dublin have been taken to hospital following a fire on one of the wards in the early hours of this morning. 

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed to TheJournal.ie that it received reports of a fire at St Luke’s Hospital at approximately 5.30am this morning.

Three of the patients were taken to other hospitals with injuries associated with the fire, one with burn injuries and two for smoke inhalation.

A number of units responded and the fire was extinguished.

A statement on behalf of St Luke’s Hospital, which cares for cancer patients, confirmed in a statement that the fire occurred at the facilities’ transitional care unit – Ward A – today

“The fire was contained to one room. The unit remains operational and patients have been accommodated elsewhere on the ward.

“As a result of the incident, three individuals were transferred to St James’s Hospital and two individuals were transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment. The incident will be investigated by the Hospital and relevant authorities.”

