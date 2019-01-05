Two arrests after UK manhunt following fatal stabbing on London-bound train

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with a murder on board a London-bound train after a day-long manhunt.

Yesterday afternoon, a 51-year-old man was killed when he suffered multiple stab wounds while on the Guildford to Waterloo train in Surrey. The man’s 14-year-old son witnessed the murder as he was nearby at the time.

The man and his son had boarded the train at the London Road station and British Transport Police (BTP) have said that the assailant also boarded at that station.

After stabbing the man the suspect departed the train at Clandon station before heading towards a nearby housing estate.

A major search was then launched by police and a number of sightings of the suspect were reported.

This morning, police have said that two arrests have been made. A man was arrested in connection with a murder and a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police have also said they do not believe the stabbing was a random attack.

“The investigation is moving with good progress and we are now confident to say that this is not believed to be a random assault. In the moments leading to the violent killing, both men appeared to be involved in an altercation lasting three minutes,” BTP’s Sam Blackburn said this morning.

“Nothing justified the extraordinary violence that followed, and we are concentrating our efforts on the on-going investigation.”