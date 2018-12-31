Gardaí investigate after teenager stabbed in Limerick takeaway

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a teenager was allegedly stabbed at a fast food premises in Limerick.

The incident happened on 29 December in Annacotty.

It’s understood the victim was a customer at the takeaway, and received an apparent stab wound during an altercation at the premises.

Gardaí said in a statement that the man, aged in his late teens, was brought to UHL after suffering an apparent stab wound.

“His injuries are not believed to be life threatening,” they added.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.