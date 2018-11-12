This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Legendary comic books writer Stan Lee dies aged 95

Lee had cameos in all of the Marvel movies.

By Sean Murray Monday 12 Nov 2018, 7:22 PM
39 minutes ago 5,826 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4335820

Updated 26 minutes ago

Avengers: Infinity War Premiere - Los Angeles Source: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/PA Images

THE FORMER COMIC book writer and editor who helped to create superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Hulk, the X-Men and Iron Man has died.

Stan Lee was 95.

The American was formerly the publisher and chairman of Marvel Comics.

He made cameo appearances in numerous films based on Marvel characters through the years. 

Lee had suffered a number of illnesses in recent years.

He was declared dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee’s daughter, JC Lee.

As the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, Lee was widely considered the architect of the contemporary comic book.

He revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction, even philosophy.

Millions responded to the unlikely mix of realistic fantasy, and many of his characters went on to become stars of blockbuster films.

Recent projects he helped make possible range from the films Black Panther and Doctor Strange to such TV series as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I think everybody loves things that are bigger than life. … I think of them as fairy tales for grown-ups,” he told The Associated Press in a 2006 interview.

We all grew up with giants and ogres and witches. Well, you get a little bit older and you’re too old to read fairy tales. But I don’t think you ever outgrow your love for those kind of things, things that are bigger than life and magical and very imaginative.

His heroes, meanwhile, were a far cry from virtuous do-gooders such as rival DC Comics’ Superman.

The Fantastic Four fought with each other. Spider-Man was goaded into superhero work by his alter ego, Peter Parker, who suffered from unrequited crushes, money problems and dandruff. The Silver Surfer, an alien doomed to wander Earth’s atmosphere, waxed about the woeful nature of man. The Hulk was marked by self-loathing. Daredevil was blind and Iron Man had a weak heart.

Lee scripted most of Marvel’s superhero comics himself during the ’60s, including the Avengers and the X-Men, two of the most enduring. In 1972, he became Marvel’s publisher and editorial director; four years later, 72 million copies of Spider-Man were sold.

“He’s become our Mickey Mouse,” he once said of the masked, web-crawling crusader.

With reporting from the Associated Press

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Windsurfer who went missing off Kerry travelled 25 miles before making it ashore
    64,033  41
    2
    		'Moving so fast': UFO sighting under investigation by Irish Aviation Authority
    41,757  89
    3
    		Opinion: The Supermum myth needs to be exposed
    39,027  47
    Fora
    1
    		Even though it won't bring 'big profits', the Shed Distillery is cracking on with a visitor centre
    554  0
    2
    		Europe's air safety watchdog echoed US warnings about Boeing's Max planes
    365  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you support gender quotas for Ireland's company boards?
    114  0
    The42
    1
    		Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    26,378  61
    2
    		Southampton teenager and Liverpool keeper make the cut for Ireland's senior squad
    21,889  27
    3
    		'Football is such a bubble - once you're gone, you're gone. But I certainly don't look back with regret'
    19,653  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		There is zero need to be following Demi Lovato's every move post-rehab
    5,464  1
    2
    		Here's why Viola Davis' assessment of her scene with Liam Neeson is making headlines
    4,670  0
    3
    		The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    4,593  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Family believes woman who died after minor surgery would be alive if there was 'proper handover of care'
    HSE recruiting trainers who will teach staff how to communicate with patients when things go wrong
    GARDAí
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Five men arrested over alleged kidnapping of man in Drogheda
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    IRELAND
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Commissioner 'reviewing' decision to fund Callinan's legal defence in McCabe case
    Commissioner 'reviewing' decision to fund Callinan's legal defence in McCabe case
    45 women-only posts to be created in third-level education to address gender imbalance
    Boris Johnson says Cabinet should stage a mutiny over Brexit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie