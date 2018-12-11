This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
State admits liability in two claims brought against it by Maurice McCabe

Liability was admitted in a personal injuries claim brought by McCabe against the Garda Commissioner, Ireland and the Attorney General.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 12:53 PM
58 minutes ago 5,513 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4387968
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE STATE HAS admitted liability in two of a number of claims brought against it by Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe, the High Court has heard.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was informed today that liability had been admitted in a personal injuries claim brought by McCabe against the Garda Commissioner, Ireland and the Attorney General.

Paul McGarry SC for Maurice McCabe, who exposed abuses of the penalty points system within the Gardaí, said while liability had been admitted in this particular case his client was seeking a hearing date when the level of damages McCabe is entitled to can be assessed by a High Court judge.

Counsel said that the personal injuries action was initiated in 2009, and the hearing of the assessment of damages should take two to three days.

Liability had also been admitted in another case also against the same defendants, which was lodged in 2011, where Maurice McCabe claims he was defamed, which is due to be mentioned before the High Court, counsel added.

Marguerite Bolger, SC for the State defendants said while liability in the two cases had been “conceded in full” that it is her client’s hope that the quantum of damages could be mediated between the respective parties.

Previous mediation

In reply, McGarry said while a previous mediation had not been successful his side were ready to listen to what the State side has to say.

Mr Justice Cross said the court was happy to give the prospect of a successful mediation “every blessing”. However, the judge agreed to fix the hearing of the assessment of damages in the personal injuries action to a date in early April.

No details of the exact nature of the claims were given in court.

The actions are two of a number of cases Maurice McCabe has brought against parties including the State, the Garda Commissioner, the HSE and Tusla.

At the end of October McCabe retired from An Garda Síochána, following 30 years’ service, weeks after the publication of the Disclosures Tribunal report in which Mr Justice Peter Charleton described the Cavan-based sergeant as having done the State “considerable service”.

The Tribunal found former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and Superintendent David Taylor had engaged in a smear campaign against Maurice McCabe in response to his whistleblowing.

The report found that Maurice McCabe was a genuine person who had the interests of the people of Ireland in his mind at all times.

