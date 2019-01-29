Public urged to report rough sleepers as temperatures drop during Status Yellow warning

THE DUBLIN REGION Homeless Executive (DRHE) has urged members of the public to report anyone sleeping rough in the capital as temperatures plunge over the next few days.

The body responsible for the capital’s homeless services announced that it has activated its “extreme weather” initiative as cold weather sets in across the country.

A Status Yellow weather warning issued by Met Éireann kicked in at 6am this morning and will remain in place until 6pm on Saturday.

Cold weather and wintry showers are expected across the country over the next few days, with temperatures expected to drop to as much as minus 3 degrees Celsius.

The DRHE has opened up extra contingency beds for use during the warning, and asked the public to report anyone sleeping on the capital’s streets using its website.

Separately, the charity ALONE also urged older people to take extra care while the warning was in place, and asked the public to check in on older people living near them.

“We are asking members of the public to remember their older neighbours living alone and to consider their needs, such as food, essentials or possibly medication pick up,” the Seán Moynihan, the charity’s CEO said.

He added that older people should stay indoors where possible once the cold weather takes hold, and to take care to avoid falls on ice or sleet.