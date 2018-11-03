This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A Robben Island prisoner visits Kilmainham Gaol to commemorate Mandela

Thulani Mabaso has given tours of the Robben Island prison since 2002.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 8:30 PM
40 minutes ago 2,034 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4318950
Mabaso shows President Michael D Higgins around Robben Island prison in 2014.
Image: DFA
Mabaso shows President Michael D Higgins around Robben Island prison in 2014.
Mabaso shows President Michael D Higgins around Robben Island prison in 2014.
Image: DFA

WHEN THE STORMS came, the roof of Thulani Mabaso’s school was often ripped apart. 

“The teachers would ask the boys to come repair it,” says the now 55-year-old Mabaso, sat in a wooden chair at the Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday morning, wearing a Robben Island tour guide jacket. 

“There were 86 children for the one teacher. One blackboard. One textbook.”

Aged 16, Mabaso – whose family’s land in modern-day KwaZulu-Natal had been confiscated by the South African apartheid government – was radicalised.

I was a very young, angry man.

Seeking to end white rule, he signed up to Umkhonto we Sizwe (Spear of the Nation), the armed wing of the African National Congress, was trained to use firearms and familiarised himself with explosives. 

His commanding officer then came to him with a mission. “My task was a heavy one,” says Mabaso, who was given the job of infiltrating the South African Defence Force and detonating a bomb at its headquarters in Johannesburg. 

The bomb exploded on a Wednesday afternoon at 3.01pm, injuring 57 people. 

Three months later, an infiltrator within the organisation revealed the 19-year-old Mabaso to authorities. He was arrested, tortured and sentenced to 18 years in prison in 1983.

After two years spent in Johannesburg, Mabaso was moved to Robben Island where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned between 1964 and 1982, became involved with fellow-ANC inmates and threw himself into political organisation. 

We even tried to escape. We dreamed. We had our dreams.

‘Strongest Pillars’

Twenty five years since the system of racial segregation in South Africa ended, Mabaso has travelled to Ireland to visit From Prisoner to President: Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Kilmainham Gaol. 

His trip serves as a reminder of Irish support during his time on Robben Island, he says, recalling the anti-apartheid Dunnes Stores workers who went on strike.

In July 1984, shop steward Karen Gearon gave a union instruction to her colleagues not to handle any South African goods.

Protesting against the apartheid regime in South Africa, the three-year strike helped draw attention in Ireland to the movement to end white rule.

“That news came through to Robben Island,” says Mabaso. “We were excited when we heard they were boycotting South African goods”.

Increased international attention was drawn to South Africa in the years following Mabaso’s imprisonment and to Mandela whom Mabaso says was “one of our strongest pillars”.

Robben Island Prision - Cape Town The former Robben Island prison. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Political prisoners were sent to Robben Island, four miles off the coast of Cape Town, where they were forced into hard labour. 

Outside of his 8 by 7 foot jail cell Mabaso rallied ’round fellow inmates, however, many of whom were ANC members.

Prisoners gave each other practical tasks, educated themselves daily and smuggled information from the outside world, keeping abreast of growing anti-apartheid sentiment.

“We were very good smugglers,” says Mabaso, who organised several hunger strikes on Robben Island and acted as intermediary between political prisoners. 

“There was conflict amongst ourselves. But I also made sure there was peace between organisations.”

Political activity, too, kept Mabaso and his fellow inmates engaged. 

We were in the enemy camp. We made sure that everybody stayed alert and that there was no leaking of information. We didn’t want to lose comrades.

To keep spirits up, Mabaso frequently told political prisoners that they “must stay on the train until it stops”.

‘He’s still here’

After 2,190 days of incarceration, Mabaso was released from prison on 7 July 1991, following the lifting of the ban on the ANC and Mandela’s release in February 1990. 

In 1994, Mandela was elected South Africa’s first black president. Apartheid-rule had ended. 

Mabaso, who will visit Kilmainham Gaol in the coming days, says that South Africa is still a “fresh democracy” following decades of violent internal protest. 

Five years after his death in 2013, Mandela’s legacy is kept alive, says Mabaso. “He’s still here”. 

Following a 1995 decision to create a national monument, Mabaso returned to Robben Island. Initially reluctant, he has conducted visitor tours of the prison since 2002.

People ask him why he came back. “‘Does this not traumatise you?’” he says. “‘Why are you still here?’”

To be in there everyday is very hard in an emotional way.

However, it is important to pass on the stories and legacy of the anti-apartheid movement, says Mabaso, and his part in it. 

He still meets with his former-Robben Island inmates. “If someone passes on we always make sure to come together”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Travelling community challenge Peter Casey on Presidential campaign comments
    49,494  221
    2
    		Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    35,489  41
    3
    		Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    34,298  39
    Fora
    1
    		Uber Eats is about to launch its assault on the Dublin food-delivery market
    775  0
    2
    		Here's why you should use younger recruits to coach senior staff
    60  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Arsenal v Liverpool, Premier League
    42,460  21
    2
    		LIVE: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    43,075  33
    3
    		As it happened: Bournemouth v Manchester United, Premier League
    37,698  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you didn’t know (that you definitely should know) before getting laser hair removal
    4,165  0
    2
    		What age were you when you started drinking?
    3,598  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    2,636  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    HEALTH
    More than 1,600 children and teens waiting over a year for psychology appointments
    More than 1,600 children and teens waiting over a year for psychology appointments
    Scientists identify potential antidote to paralysis-inducing toxin that causes botulism
    TDs want women seeking abortions to be offered ultrasound imaging and heartbeat recording
    GARDAí
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Disappearance of Dundalk woman upgraded to murder investigation
    Teenager (16) arrested after woman (51) left in serious condition following hit-and-run
    DUBLIN
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Brian Fenton edges Dublin team-mates to round off huge 2018 as Footballer of the Year
    Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie