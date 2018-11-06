This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Nobody would try this if there was a garda station': Three businesses hit in morning raids in Stepaside

A man in his 20s has been arrested over the robberies.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 1:23 PM
50 minutes ago 6,049 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4325115
Stepaside garda station
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Stepaside garda station
Stepaside garda station
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A SOUTH DUBLIN business-owner whose shop was robbed in an early-morning raid believes he would not have been targeted if his village had a garda station.

Michael Fleming’s butcher shop in Stepaside was one of three businesses targeted this morning, when burglars struck in the area at around 6.20am.

The front window of his shop was smashed and a sum of money was stolen from the till, while a glass door at a second premises in the village was also smashed, although nothing was stolen there.

At around 6:21am, a fast food outlet on the Enniskerry Road area of Sandyford also had its glass front door smashed and a sum of cash taken from the premises.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie this afternoon, Fleming claimed the robberies would not have happened if Stepaside garda station, one of 139 stations closed between 2012 and 2013, had remained open.

“What happened this morning just highlights the importance of having a garda station in the area,” he said.

Disgusted

“If the garda station was there, this wouldn’t have happened. The station is only 100 yards away from my shop.

“I don’t think anybody would be brave enough or stupid enough to do it if it was open.”

Fleming added that locals were disgusted and upset by what happened, particularly as Stepaside was a close community.

Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the burglaries, and is currently being detained in Dundrum garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The robberies also drew condemnation from Minister for Transport Shane Ross, who has made the reopening of the station one of his conditions for supporting the Fine Gael government in 2016.

Last year, it was announced that the station was set to reopen on a pilot basis, and it is understood that the Office of Public Works has begun refurbishing the building with a view to opening it in mid-2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Drama teacher jailed for raping student (7) ends appeal to reduce sentence
    52,234  28
    2
    		Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    47,297  37
    3
    		Men's Sheds volunteers descend on Killarney National Park to fight invading rhododendrons
    43,481  40
    Fora
    1
    		Heineken warned that new alcohol laws will make Ireland ‘less attractive’ for foreign investment
    438  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you get junior recruits to coach senior staff?
    190  0
    3
    		Penneys' owner will keep shunning online shopping so it can drive social media 'mania'
    170  0
    The42
    1
    		Ulster announce immediate retirement of Ireland international Chris Henry
    43,995  23
    2
    		Irish jockey handed four-year ban after testing positive for cocaine
    38,453  26
    3
    		FA warn James McClean for use of offensive word on social media
    26,785  83
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dousing your face in fizzy water is skincare's latest saviour. Here's everything you need to know
    7,429  2
    2
    		Victoria Beckham posted a surprising statement in response to the Spice Girls reunion...it's The Dredge
    6,755  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    4,436  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Paul Wells Snr found guilty of the murder of Kenneth O'Brien
    Paul Wells Snr found guilty of the murder of Kenneth O'Brien
    Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    Drama teacher jailed for raping student (7) ends appeal to reduce sentence
    HEALTH
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    DRUGS
    What can Irish cities learn from the response to drug use in New Orleans?
    What can Irish cities learn from the response to drug use in New Orleans?
    Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' goes on trial in New York today
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    'Nobody would try this if there was a garda station': Three businesses hit in morning raids in Stepaside
    Man dies following two-car collision in Laois

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie