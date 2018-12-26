This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 December, 2018
Shoppers queued up from early this morning for the St Stephen's Day sales

There was a sizeable line stretching up Grafton Street for Brown Thomas before it opened at 9am this morning.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 5:36 PM
40 minutes ago 5,945 Views 12 Comments
Members of the Public as the doors opened In Brown Thomas this morning.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Members of the Public as the doors opened In Brown Thomas this morning.
Members of the Public as the doors opened In Brown Thomas this morning.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

DUBLIN SHOPPERS QUEUED up from early this morning to be first in line for the Stephen’s Day sales. 

There was a sizeable line stretching up Grafton Street for Brown Thomas before it opened at 9am this morning, with shoppers out early to try to get the best bargains. 

BT was offering up to 50% off across its various departments, and Irish shoppers were keen to make the most of the reductions.

Across the river on Henry Street, Arnott’s also saw reductions of up 50% across a lot its items, and shoppers were there at 9am to snap up the bargains.

434 Brown Thomas Winter Sale_90561311 People queuing outside early this morning. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Winter Sales kick off on Stephen’s Day, and people generally get in early to make sure they’re not disappointed. 

The sales are a key part of retailers’ profit-boosting efforts but it’s unclear how they will get on this year. Increasing online sales and new mega sale days like Black Friday are fast becoming the times for shoppers to spend. 

Retail Ireland said previously that Irish stores had traded well on the last five days before Christmas, but that the general retail environment had been “very challenging” and most sectors recorded “little change” from last year.

Arnott’s said today that there had been a steady stream of shoppers in the store this morning and afternoon and that trading had “exceeded our expectations”.

“After a very strong run up to Christmas, we are seeing an excellent start to the sale today and trading has exceeded our expectations,” said managing director Donald McDonald. 

Stephen Sealey – managing director of Brown Thomas – said that his store was expecting “big crowds” today. 

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

