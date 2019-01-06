This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It was touted as an official Taoiseach's residence - what is Steward's Lodge used for now?

The house was used “every now and again” by Brian Cowen, but now it is only used about a dozen times a year.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 4:00 PM
43 minutes ago 7,837 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4385239
Since an upgrade to the security system, photos of the house and its grounds are prohibited.
Image: Sun Ladder via Wikimedia Commons
Since an upgrade to the security system, photos of the house and its grounds are prohibited.
Since an upgrade to the security system, photos of the house and its grounds are prohibited.
Image: Sun Ladder via Wikimedia Commons

IN 2006, THE Irish State spent more than €600,000 renovating a house and landscaping gardens in the Farmleigh estate in the Phoenix Park.

At the time, there was discussion about the use of the house as a residence for the Taoiseach as there were security concerns about the use of city centre apartments as accommodation for the country’s leader.

Then-taoiseach Bertie Ahern did not use the house as a residence and in late-2008 and early-2009, his successor Brian Cowen was challenged on the fact that the house was not regularly being used, despite the public funds spent on the renovation. 

‘A part-time resident’

In one exchange in 2008 Cowen was questioned by now-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil relating to Steward’s Lodge – or Steward’s House as it is sometimes called.

Varadkar referred to the heritage fund bill, designed to establish a fund to assist with heritage properties and private properties.

“One of those properties will probably be Farmleigh House. I understand the Taoiseach is waiting on a decision from the Garda Síochána on whether he should take up residence in the Steward’s Lodge there. I would like to welcome the Taoiseach, should he choose to become a part-time resident of my constituency,” he said.

Cowen: “I look forward to receiving the Deputy’s literature.”

Varadkar: “If he has any problems at all, such as needing access to the gate at White’s Road, then he should not hesitate to contact me.”

Cowen: “I thank Deputy Varadkar for his good wishes. It is probably the kindest thing he has said about Fianna Fáil since he started his political career.”

In January 2009,  Sinn Féin’s Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin said TDs had been told at the time the refurbishment was announced that the building was intended to be a Taoiseach’s residence.

“Is the Taoiseach considering taking up occupancy of the property at any time? I understand that since 2006, this facility has only been used for overnight purposes 11 times,” Ó Caoláin asked.

To what other uses does the Taoiseach intend to see this property put, if it is not to be a city residence for the Taoiseach while in Dublin on business?

“Yes, I have used the steward’s house from time to time, as I have required it. While I have not used it regularly, I have used more frequently in the new year than was the case previously,” Cowen responded.

Ó Caoláin: “The Taoiseach has indicated that he will use the facility, which is fair enough. However, given 11 nights’ occupancy over the period of almost three years since 2006, good value for money does not appear to have been achieved heretofore.”

Cowen: “The Deputy will not mind if I go home every now and again.”

Ó Caoláin: “Perhaps, as a country-based Deputy like me, the Taoiseach might have more need and use of the facility during his term in office.”

Later that year, the Irish Independent reported he had stayed there 51 nights in the first six months of the year. 

What is it used for now?

Since Cowen left office, the house has only been used around a dozen times each year. When he was staying in Dublin, Enda Kenny used his own apartment. 

The Office of Public Works (OPW) told TheJournal.ie the building is “for the sole use of the Taoiseach when he or she requires overnight facilities in Dublin or for meetings”.

But the current Taoiseach has not used the facility for any overnight stays. 

According to data released to TheJournal.ie by the OPW, the house is generally used for events around New Years’ Eve and for the first couple of days of the year. 

The house was used 11 times in 2012, nine times in 2013, 14 times in 2014, 19 times in 2015, 17 times in 2016 and 17 times last year. It is mainly a venue for meetings or to host guests – in June 2013 it was used to host a Canadian delegation. 

In response to a recent parliamentary question by Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the house is managed as part of the estate of Farmleigh and so it does not have dedicated staff or its own budget.

There has been some work on the property since the €600,000 refurbishment in 2006. Donohoe said the OPW spent €12,500 on repairs to brick paving and gravel in the front driveway in 2013. Two years ago repairs to the garden wall also cost €12,490. 

“Building Maintenance Services, a service department of the OPW, provides reactive and preventative minor maintenance in Steward’s House as part of their normal duties at Farmleigh Estate.

“Farmleigh outdoor staff carry out grass and hedge cutting at Steward’s House as part of their normal rostered duties at the estate.

Farmleigh housekeeping service ensures that Steward’s House house is ready for occupation as part of regular work at Farmleigh House, on an ad hoc basis, with no separate apportioning of cost.

Donohoe said costs associated with servicing Steward’s House would amount to no more than €500 annually.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		How I Spend My Money: A teacher in Westmeath on €47,000 who wants to put an end to her costly commute
    75,693  87
    2
    		Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    70,232  24
    3
    		'Bright, brilliant, educated young women from South County Dublin... don’t end up with a gypsy boxer from Limerick'
    48,727  12
    Fora
    1
    		Louis Copeland's family wants to create the next Avoca of the Irish crafts market
    297  0
    2
    		Ireland is closed for business when it comes to luring badly-needed professional contractors
    95  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    57,198  19
    2
    		Carbery guides Munster to thrilling win over Connacht
    39,031  79
    3
    		As it happened: Connacht v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    38,208  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here are 12 of the grimmest properties on the Dublin rental market this January
    19,992  6
    2
    		This sobriety app will help you through Dry January (and beyond, if that's what you want)
    3,785  1
    3
    		Poll: Where do you stand on celebrating anniversaries in your relationship?
    2,308  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    GARDAí
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal
    EU
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    POLL
    Poll: Do you think there'll be a general election this year?
    Poll: Do you think there'll be a general election this year?
    Poll: Do you plan to cut down on screen time in 2019?
    Beauty Q: Would you get laser removal for a tattoo?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie