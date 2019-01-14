Gardaí probe south Dublin sex attack after teenager says she was followed and assaulted

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged sexual assault on a teenager in south Dublin last week.

The woman was walking down the Lower Kilmacud Road in Stillorgan last Thursday when the incident happened.

The man is accused of ejaculating on the woman before walking away.

The teenage girl alleged that the man had been following her for around two kilometres before he attacked. Gardai have recovered a significant amount of CCTV evidence. The woman’s clothes were also taken where a DNA sample was retrieved.

Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a female on Lower Kilmacud Road, Dublin on 10th January 2019 at 7pm.”