Storm Deirdre to bring widespread rain and 'damaging' gusts of up to 130km/h

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status orange wind warning for the entire country, as Storm Deirdre is expected to bring damaging gusts of up to 130km/h.

The status orange wind warning will be in place from 3pm until midnight.

Storm Deirdre is expected to track northeast over Ireland as the afternoon progresses, bringing wet and windy conditions to every county. Average wind speeds will be 65km/h with gusts of 100km/h.

In western and southern counties Met Éireann has warned of “disruptive and damaging” gusts of up to 130km/h in the afternoon, gradually moving eastwards.

A status yellow rain warning is also in place for the country until midnight, as rains fall is expected to accumulate 30 to 50mm.

Widespread rain will bring the risk of spot flooding, while temperatures will be between 7 to 12 degrees.

..... for a few hours later this afternoon in parts of Munster and Connacht and these severe winds will transfer to northern and eastern counties during the evening and early tonight. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees Celsius

The rain is set to ease off later tonight, turning to light showers, with the wind also abating.

It will be much colder with frost in places as temperatures dip between 1 and 4 degrees.

Tomorrow will see widespread rain in western and southern counties, while the Midlands and eastern areas will see some sunny spells.